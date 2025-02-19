Richard N. Baer appointed Executive VP, General Counsel and Secretary at SiriusXM

Satellite and online radio company Sirius XM Holdings has appointed Richard N. Baer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective March 3, 2025. Baer succeeds Patrick Donnelly who, as previously announced, is retiring.

Baer has four decades of experience as an attorney and business advisor, most recently serving as Chief Legal Officer at Airbnb, Inc., where he oversaw its legal, community policy, and ethics and compliance functions.

Prior to joining Airbnb, Baer served as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Liberty Media; as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at UnitedHealth Group; and as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Administrative Officer at Qwest Communications International.

Baer also served as chairman of the litigation department at the Denver law firm of Sherman & Howard LLC. He started his career as a homicide prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York.

“We are excited to bring Rich on board and to benefit from his more than two decades of experience and expertise as a senior leader at a variety of complex businesses,” SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said.

“I’m confident that his ability to navigate legal issues and balance the needs of a business will enable him to succeed here at SiriusXM. I look forward to working closely with him and benefitting from his perspectives and insights as we execute our strategic plans and shape the future of our company.”

“As a long-time listener, I could not be more excited to be joining SiriusXM.” Richard N. Baer, Sirius XM Holdings

Witz added: “On behalf of everyone at SiriusXM, I want to thank Pat [Donnelly] for his dedication, support and unwavering commitment to SiriusXM. Over his nearly twenty-seven years with the Company, few people have made a more indelible mark on SiriusXM than Pat. We wish him well in his very well-deserved retirement.”

Of his appointment, Baer said: “As a long-time listener, I could not be more excited to be joining SiriusXM. I look forward to working alongside Jennifer and the rest of my colleagues to bolster the company’s legal, compliance, governance and operational foundation as we work to achieve our strategic priorities and drive the business forward.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Baer has devoted significant time to the public good, including serving as the Chairman and long-standing board member of National Jewish Health, the country’s leading respiratory hospital.

He has also served as Chairman of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, and as a board member at the Colorado Legal Aid Foundation, the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, the Duke University School of Law Board of Visitors, the Executive Advisory Board of the Daniels College of Business and the Colorado Campaign for Inclusive Excellence.

Baer also served as Chair of the Board of Directors at CommerceHub.