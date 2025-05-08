Rich Orchard joins Horus Music as Managing Director

Horus Music has hired Rich Orchard as Managing Director of Horus Music Limited and sister company, Anara Publishing.

Established in 2006, Horus Music, a digital distribution, publishing, and label services company, has announced the appointment of has a presence in over 150 digital platforms.

Orchard reports to company founder Nick Dunn who now steps into a CEO position.

The exec joins from Downtown Music where he spent six years leading CD Baby operations and marketing for the UK & Europe, before being promoted to a broader global role as Director of Artist & Community Engagement.

Prior to that, as Head of Digital at Absolute Label Services he led DSP & client relationships, working frontline marketing campaigns from the likes of Steps and Jack Savoretti.

Orchard also spent seven years as a Producer at UK Activision development studio FreeStyleGames, music supervising titles such as Guitar Hero Live and DJ Hero.

In his new role, Orchard will lead efforts to strengthen Horus Music’s global services and expand Anara Publishing’s sync placements worldwide, focusing on innovation, artist support, and strategic growth, according to the company.

Commenting on his appointment, Orchard said: “Joining Horus at this moment in time is a wonderful opportunity to be part of a company that truly values artists.”

“Horus’ commitment to empowering today’s independent artist community with the tools and services they need, aligns perfectly with mine.” rich orchard

Orchard added: “Over the past decade, I’ve watched with admiration at what Nick and the team have built; from a very comprehensive suite of distribution & label services, to their impressive expansion in recent years in the Global South.

“I’m incredibly excited to now lead this next chapter of the business. Horus’ commitment to empowering today’s independent artist community with the tools and services they need, aligns perfectly with mine. I look forward to building on their success.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Rich to the Horus and Anara family.” nick dunn

On appointing Rich as Managing Director, CEO and Founder, Nick Dunn, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Rich to the Horus and Anara family.

“His passion for music and proven professionalism make him the ideal person to help lead our next chapter.

“With his vast experience and insight, I know Horus Music and Anara Publishing will go from strength to strength as we continue to support our growing community of artists, songwriters and partners.”

