Reservoir signs publishing deal with Grammy-winning rapper T.I.

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with hip-hop star T.I.

Under the agreement, announced on Thursday (July 9), Reservoir will work across T.I.‘s entire publishing catalog, spanning his back catalog and future works.

That includes his new album, Kill the King, which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, according to Billboard.

On the deal, T.I. commented: “I’m very excited about building a strong partnership with Reservoir as we work together to diversify the business and expand the reach of my catalog.”

Tip “T.I.” Harris is a multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist recognized as a pioneer of Atlanta‘s trap music movement.

The company says he has sold over 14 million albums worldwide and has released 11 studio albums, over 100 singles, and 13 mixtapes.

“I’m very excited about building a strong partnership with Reservoir as we work together to diversify the business and expand the reach of my catalog.” T.I.

He has three Grammy wins and over 60 additional industry accolades, and his list of collaborators includes Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Eminem, Nelly, and Mariah Carey.

Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman said: “T.I. has been dubbed the ‘King of the South’ for putting Atlanta’s rap scene on the map, which helped shape the trajectory of the genre of hip-hop for the past 20 plus years.

“His crossover successes and enduring popularity have proven time and again how much his music resonates with fans.

“It’s an honor to partner with him on continuing to carve out the legacy of these cultural touchpoints he has created,” added Newman.

T.I.‘s albums include the 2x-Platinum Urban Legend (2004), the 2x-Platinum and No. 1 King (2006), the Platinum and No. 1 T.I. vs. T.I.P. (2007), and the 4x-Platinum and No. 1 Paper Trail (2008).

“T.I. has been dubbed the ‘King of the South’ for putting Atlanta’s rap scene on the map, which helped shape the trajectory of the genre of hip-hop for the past 20 plus years.” Faith Newman, Reservoir Media

His 2x-Platinum single What You Know, off King, won Best Rap Solo Performance at the Grammys in 2007.

That same year, T.I. took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for My Love with Justin Timberlake.

Paper Trail featured the 8x-Platinum Live Your Life feat. Rihanna, the 5x-Platinum Dead and Gone feat. Justin Timberlake, and the Platinum Swagga Like Us with Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

Swagga Like Us won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 2009 Grammys, earning T.I. his third Grammy win.

In addition to his music career, T.I. founded the social justice charity “Us or Else,” which led to the compilation album Us or Else: Letter to the System, featuring Reservoir roster-mate Killer Mike, plus Quavo and Meek Mill.

“T.I. is one of those rare powerhouses whose music has real cultural significance and staying power.” Rell Lafargue, Reservoir

“T.I. is one of those rare powerhouses whose music has real cultural significance and staying power,” added Rell Lafargue, President and Chief Operating Officer at Reservoir.

“Our focus has always been to grow our roster with world-class music, and welcoming one of rap and hip-hop’s most influential artists and bodies of work to Reservoir reinforces that mission.

“This partnership with T.I. also doubles down on our long-standing commitment to the genre’s storied history and promising future.”

T.I. was represented on the transaction by Steven G. Shapiro and Ed Paparo of the law firm Davis, Shapiro, Lewit & Grabel, LLP.

Reservoir Media is a New York-headquartered independent music company that was founded as a family-owned publisher in 2007.

The company describes itself as the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S., and says it frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. market share in Billboard‘s Publishers Quarterly.

Reservoir reported revenue of $175.7 million in its fiscal 2026, up 11% YoY, and said it deployed approximately $120 million across acquisitions and advances during the year.

The results came just after a critical juncture for the company. In March, the company confirmed that two of its existing shareholders, Wesbild Inc. and Richmond Hill Investments, have submitted an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of the company that they don’t already own at $10.50 per share in cash.

The deal comes amid a broader period of catalog and partnership activity for Reservoir, as the company continues to expand its portfolio and international footprint.

In March, Reservoir expanded its relationship with Hans Zimmer, signing the film composer to a worldwide publishing administration deal.

In April, PopArabia, Reservoir Media’s Abu Dhabi-headquartered partner focused on the Middle East and North Africa, acquired MENA label and digital distribution company Viral Wave.

Last month, Reservoir struck a joint venture with TU Publishing, a Latin music company focused on developing songwriters and producers across Latin pop, hip-hop and R&B.Music Business Worldwide