Reservoir strikes joint venture with Latin music company TU Publishing

Reservoir Media has struck up a joint venture with TU Publishing, a Latin music company focused on developing songwriters and producers across Latin pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

Under the agreement, announced on Thursday (June 25), Reservoir will serve as the publisher for all current and future writers signed to TU Publishing, as well as catalogs acquired by the company.

Reservoir will provide marketing and administrative services through the partnership, further expanding its portfolio and presence in the Latin music market.

TU Publishing is led by catalog broker and A&R executive Denny Marte, who founded the company in 2025.

Prior to launching TU Publishing, Marte established himself as a dealmaker and A&R executive in the Latin market, and across genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rock.

As part of the partnership, the two companies have co-sponsored a series of writing camps designed to connect emerging and established Latin music creators.

According to a press release, the camps have resulted in “multiple holds and cuts with major artists,” including collaborations by TU Publishing writer ToMy from Barranquilla, Colombia, who has forthcoming releases with Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo.

This past March, Reservoir and TU Publishing hosted a writing camp in Miami, Florida in partnership with TikTok, with additional camps planned for later in the year.

Marte commented: “After years of working closely with Reservoir’s Donna Caseine, Rell Lafargue, Abe Choe, and the entire Reservoir team, choosing them as the administrator for my new publishing entity was an easy decision. Their expertise, transparency, and commitment to songwriters made them the perfect fit for this next chapter.”

“TU Publishing is already off to a strong start with exciting upcoming releases, and we’re looking forward to building a world-class catalog together with Reservoir as our partner.” Denny Marte, TU Publishing

He added: “TU Publishing is already off to a strong start with exciting upcoming releases, and we’re looking forward to building a world-class catalog together with Reservoir as our partner.”

Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine, added: “Reservoir has worked with Denny on several deals over the last couple of years, and we’ve established a really trusting relationship.

“That foundation has evolved organically into our new partnership with TU Publishing.”

“I have been so energized by the music I’ve heard so far, and I’m confident the collaborative spirit between Reservoir and TU will lead to some fantastic records.” Donna Caseine, Reservoir

She added: “I have been so energized by the music I’ve heard so far, and I’m confident the collaborative spirit between Reservoir and TU will lead to some fantastic records. We’re excited to provide Reservoir’s network and global operations to build something really impactful together.”

“Latin music continues to be one of the most dynamic and influential sectors worldwide and our partnership with TU Publishing reflects Reservoir’s continued commitment to investing in high-growth areas of the global music market.” Rell Lafargue, Reservoir

Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue added: “Latin music continues to be one of the most dynamic and influential sectors worldwide and our partnership with TU Publishing reflects Reservoir’s continued commitment to investing in high-growth areas of the global music market.

“Through this partnership, we are expanding our presence in the space, while creating new opportunities for songwriters and producers to develop their careers and create the next global hit.”

The joint venture marks Reservoir’s latest move to expand its footprint in high-growth international markets through partnerships with specialist local operators.

In November 2025, the company launched a joint venture with Jamaican dancehall publisher Abood Music and artist Cordell “Skatta” Burrell to acquire catalogs and develop creators in that market.

Reservoir has also pursued Latin music acquisitions in recent years, including the acquisition of the catalog of Latin music hitmaker Rudy Perez in 2023, and a deal with Miami Sound Machine co-founder and lead songwriter Enrique “Kiki” Garcia.

The company also operates regional partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa through its PopArabia venture, and in India through its Mumbai-based subsidiary PopIndia.

Those deals sit alongside a broader acquisitive strategy at the New York-headquartered company, which deployed approximately $120 million across acquisitions and advances in its most recent fiscal year, ended March 31, 2026.

In that period, Reservoir reported revenue of $175.7 million – up 11% year-over-year – with recent high-profile deals including the acquisition of the publishing catalog of jazz icon Miles Davis, and publishing administration deals with Hans Zimmer and Joni Mitchell.

Reservoir was founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2021.Music Business Worldwide