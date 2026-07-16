Reservoir acquires catalogs of Latin music company Nacional, strikes JV to develop artists & songwriters

Reservoir Media has acquired the catalog of independent label Nacional Records, along with the catalog of its publishing arm, Canciones Nacionales.

Reservoir and Nacional will also enter a joint venture to sign and develop recording artists and songwriters, according to an announcement on Thursday (July 16).

The deal expands the Nasdaq-listed company’s presence in Latin music, adding Nacional’s recorded and publishing catalogs while establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies.

Reservoir did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

Nacional Records was founded in Los Angeles in 2005 by Tomas Cookman.

Its roster and catalog include Ana Tijoux, Nortec Collective, Bomba Estereo, Tom Tom Club, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Aterciopelados, DJ Bitman, YADAM, La Vida Boheme, Jungle Fire and Cheo.

The label has also released albums from Manu Chao, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Jarabe de Palo and Los Amigos Invisibles.

Nacional earned its first Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Album in 2007 with Aterciopelados’ Oye, and the label says its catalog has since collected more than 100 Grammy and Latin Grammy wins and nominations.

Last year, the Los Angeles Times described Nacional as “the defining voice of Latin alternative in the U.S.”

Cookman said: “I have long been a fan of what Golnar and Rell have built at Reservoir. We initially met a few years ago and developed a mutual respect for each other’s work, until it became obvious that we should now build together.”

“We look forward to working together to expand the Reservoir footprint in Latin music and culture.” Tomas Cookman

Added Cookman: “I feel we share the same work ethic and, equally as important, a love of music and the industry that supports it. I look forward to what comes next for our current and future artists and writers. We look forward to working together to expand the Reservoir footprint in Latin music and culture.”

Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue added: “Over the last two decades, Nacional has cemented itself as one of the most influential independent music companies in the Latin market, with an incredible catalog and exceptional talent.”

“Over the last two decades, Nacional has cemented itself as one of the most influential independent music companies in the Latin market, with an incredible catalog and exceptional talent.” Rell Lafargue, Reservoir

Added Lafargue: “We’ve been deliberate about expanding Reservoir’s presence in Latin music, and this partnership is a transformational step in that strategy.

“It strengthens both our recorded music and publishing businesses while positioning us to invest in the next generation of Latin artists and songwriters. We’re proud to welcome Nacional to Reservoir and continue building on its remarkable legacy.”

The deal marks the latest in a run of Latin music moves by Reservoir.

In June, the company struck a joint venture with Latin music company TU Publishing, and in 2023 it acquired the catalog of Latin music hitmaker Rudy Perez.

Latin music remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the US market, generating over $1 billion in wholesale recorded music revenues in the United States in 2025.

Beyond Nacional, Cookman founded the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), a networking and showcase event for Latin music in the US.

The 2026 edition of LAMC runs from July 28 to August 1 at the InterContinental New York Times Square, and Reservoir has joined as a sponsor.

Cookman is also a partner in Magnus Talent Agency, a booking and management firm.

Alongside its publishing business, Reservoir represents recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music and Philly Groove Records, and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.Music Business Worldwide