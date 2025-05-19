Recognition Music forms Senior Advisory Group, welcoming Matt Spetzler as Chairman, plus Lisa Alter and David H Johnson as members

Recognition Music Group has formed a Senior Advisory Group and appointed Matt Spetzler as Chairman, alongside Lisa Alter and David H Johnson as members.

London-based Spetzler is the founder of Jamen Capital and a veteran technology and media investor, with what Recognition calls “a strong track record and deep understanding of the music ecosystem”.

The former Co-Head of Europe at Francisco Partners, where, according to today’s (May 19) announcement, he remains a Senior Advisor, is currently a board member of several music and audio companies.

Recognition noted on Monday (May 19) that he “brings more than 20 years’ experience of technology-driven transformations, leveraging data and analytics and building successful media and entertainment businesses”.

Last year, Blackstone acquired Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) from its UK public investors for USD $1.58 billion, giving HSF’s portfolio a valuation of over $2.2 billion.

This acquisition brought together HSF with Hipgnosis’ operational management team (at Hipgnosis Song Management), plus a private Blackstone-owned collection of songs. Combined, the Hipgnosis portfolios contain over 45,000 songs and recordings from over 145 catalogs.

In March, Blackstone announced that it would no longer be using the Hipgnosis name, and would be bringing together those 45,000 songs and the team charged with maximizing their earnings under a new brand: Recognition Music Group.

Recognition said on Monday that its new Senior Advisory Group will provide” strategic counsel and guidance” to the company, and will “support in its mission of enhancing the legacy and value of its song portfolio”.

The Advisory Group also includes Lisa Alter, a Partner at Alter, Kendrick & Baron LLP and a prominent music counsel, having focused her practice in the area of music law for more than 30 years.

According to Recognition, Alter has “deep knowledge of evolving copyright law, statutory termination/reversion, deal structuring and negotiation, and the assessment and mitigation of risks in music transactions”.

David H Johnson, meanwhile, has more than 40 years of experience in the music industry, including as General Counsel of Sony Music and Warner Music, Chairman and Chief Executive of Warner Chappell Music, Warner’s music publishing business, and Chief Executive of EMI Music Publishing Management.

He brings, what Recognition called a “deep industry and operational knowledge of music publishing, including, among others, publishing partnerships, operating models, royalty collection efficacy, and (digital) licensing”.

“Their combined expertise and insight will be a powerful support as we continue to enhance and protect the legacy and value of the incredible songs in our portfolio.” Ben Katovsky, Recognition

Ben Katovsky, Chief Executive Officer of Recognition, said: “We very much look forward to working with Matt, Lisa and David.

“Their combined expertise and insight will be a powerful support as we continue to enhance and protect the legacy and value of the incredible songs in our portfolio.”Music Business Worldwide