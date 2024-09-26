Read Julie Greenwald’s farewell note to Atlantic Music Group staff

Julie Greenwald has sent a farewell note to Atlantic Music Group staff, as the exec prepares to leave the company after 20 years.

As previously reported, Greenwald (Chairman of Atlantic Music Group) will leave her leadership role at the company at the end of this month but will stay on to consult through January 2025.

In the farewell note, obtained by MBW, Greenwald wrote: “I’ve been thinking about this goodbye letter for the past few weeks. For someone who is never short on words, this one has been a real challenge.”

Added Greenwald: “For everyone who has passed through Atlantic High, Elektra, FBR, Roadrunner, 300 and WMG, I can not say thank you enough.”

Since joining Atlantic 20 years ago, Greenwald has been integral to the success of superstar artists from Cardi B and Brandi Carlile to Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Kehlani, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Panic! at the Disco, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, Tiësto, Rob Thomas, Twenty One Pilots, and Wiz Khalifa, among many others.

The exec also played a key role in award-winning projects such as Barbie the Album and the Original Broadway Cast Recordings of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Under her leadership, Atlantic Music Group has grown to encompass music brands such as 300, ATCO, Big Beat, DTA, Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, Low Country Sound, Public Consumption, and Roadrunner.

In 2021, Greenwald played a central role in the acquisition of 300 Entertainment, bringing artists such as Gunna, Young Thug, and Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2020, she helped design a new phase of WMG’s partnership with Artist Partner Group, originally formed in 2012. In 2018, Greenwald oversaw the re-launch of Elektra as a stand-alone label in the US.

Prior to Atlantic, Greenwald was President of The Island Def Jam Music Group. She began her career at Rush Management and then Def Jam working with Jay Z, Method Man, DMX, and many others.

Greenwald has been chosen five times as Billboard’s Women in Music Executive of the Year — more than any other person.

On Monday (September 23), Atlantic Music Group revealed its new leadership team and broader company structure under incoming CEO Elliot Grainge.

Read Julie Greenwald’s farewell note in full below:

To All My Friends, Family and Colleagues,

I’ve been thinking about this goodbye letter for the past few weeks.

For someone who is never short on words, this one has been a real challenge.

I came into Atlantic Records 9 months pregnant with a mission on my back to rebuild the house that Ahmet created.

Lucky for me, I found a partner ready to roll up his sleeves and start something new.

Craig and I were in lock step, sharing one vision, not to be the biggest company in the industry, but to be the best.

We wanted to create a risk taking culture that rewarded creativity.

For all of the old crew, remember our magic number was 34 albums a year. And our strategy worked.

We signed, nurtured and delivered some of the greatest artists on the planet. No matter how long the single took, or how many mixtapes or albums, we stayed in the fight. The weirder the marketing plan, the better.

Our goal wasn’t simply a plaque, but selling lots and lots and lots of hard tickets.

MSG was first in our sights and then came the O2.

World building wasn’t a buzz word we threw out in pitch meetings, but a true accomplishment.

I subscribe all of our successes to the perfect melding of extraordinary artists meet the most gifted employees.

For everyone who has passed through Atlantic High, Elektra, FBR, Roadrunner, 300 and WMG, I can not say thank you enough.

(And when I see you in person, I will properly do so.)

To Lyor, Steve, and Max, I am filled with tremendous gratitude for all the support and generosity you gave us throughout our years.

It was always a team effort.

To my day one partners Craig, Kyser and Sheila, I will be eternally grateful for one of the greatest rides in the history of the music business.

To Len, Robert, Elliot, Zach and Tony, I’m handing over the keys to Ahmet’s house. I wish you all the best and will remain the greatest cheerleader for all things Atlantic.

And to all my artists, I will never stop being your #1 Fan.

Love,

Julie

