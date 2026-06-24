Reactional scores $2.8m European Innovation Council grant to scale personalized music as a monetization layer in gaming

Reactional Music, the Stockholm-based music technology company for video games, has been awarded a €2.5 million ($2.86 million) grant by the European Innovation Council (EIC).

The company’s patented Reactional Music Engine lets players personalize in-game music and lets developers build soundtracks that react to gameplay in real time, generating music note by note without altering master recordings.

The EU body has also allocated up to €6.5 million ($7.45 million) in future equity to match incoming capital, taking the total potential EIC-backed funding to up to €9 million ($10.3 million).

Reactional announced the grant on Tuesday (June 23). The grant will fund Reactional‘s transition to large-scale commercial deployment, the company said.

Reactional says that includes scaling music delivery in games and apps, optimizing its software development kits for game engines, expanding its rights and royalty infrastructure, and establishing music as a monetization layer in the global gaming economy.

“The next frontier in gaming and interactive social worlds is deeper personalization. Music defines personal identity like nothing else, yet it has remained largely disconnected from game monetization.” Tomas Jenneborg, Reactional Music

“The next frontier in gaming and interactive social worlds is deeper personalization. Music defines personal identity like nothing else, yet it has remained largely disconnected from game monetization,” said Tomas Jenneborg, CEO of Reactional Music.

“With Reactional, we are opening a new category where players, developers and rights holders all benefit from music playing a central part of user acquisition, personalization and interactive content.”

The grant was awarded through the EIC Accelerator, which offers blended finance, pairing a grant of below €2.5 million with an equity investment of between €0.5 million and €10 million, to startups it selects as able to create or disrupt markets.

The program has a budget of €634 million for 2026, according to the European Innovation Council.

The EIC‘s 2026 funding totals over €1.4 billion across its schemes.

The grant adds to the capital Reactional has raised previously.

The company closed a $2.05 million Pre-Series A round in 2023, led by mobile games publisher Amanotes and Nordic venture firm Butterfly Ventures.

Music companies have looked to gaming as a revenue source beyond streaming, with Ninja Tune among the independent labels to license catalog to Reactional.

Reactional enables music as an in-game purchase, letting players personalize their soundtrack much as they pay for character skins, with rightsholders paid when their music is used.

Founded by classical composer Jesper Nordin, Reactional has built a library of 6 million licensed tracks from more than 50 labels, including Ninja Tune, Beggars Group, Cherry Red Records, and classical music company Naxos.

Its rightsholder roster also includes Defected Records, production-music firm APM and others.

In December 2025, Reactional partnered with rights-management firm MusicInfra to connect its delivery platform with licensing infrastructure for game developers.

Reactional says it removes the legal, operational and technical friction around adding licensed music to games.Music Business Worldwide