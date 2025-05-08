Range Music launches composer division led by Jeff Jernigan

Range Music has launched a dedicated composer division for film and television music, hiring former Kraft-Engel Management executive Jeff Jernigan to lead the department.

In his new role, Jernigan will work closely with Range Music’s Vice President of Creative Sync and Strategy, Leah Cook, and represent music-for-media composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and executive music producers.

Jernigan brings with him a client roster that includes Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (Gravity), Emmy-nominated composer and songwriter Tom Howe (Ted Lasso), Raffertie (The Substance), Emmy-nominated music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas (Halston), Brandon Roberts (Andor), Joseph Stephens (The Righteous Gemstones), Disasterpeace (It Follows), Tony-nominated composer Helen Park (KPOP), and Grammy-winning music supervisor Steven Gizicki (Maestro).

Jernigan’s client Steven Gizicki served as music supervisor on James Mangold‘s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, both produced by Range Music’s Fred Berger.

Jernigan previously worked at BMG Music Publishing and ASCAP before joining Kraft-Engel Management. He previously collaborated with Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Co-Presidents of Film & Production at Range Music.

“It’s a natural fit for us as we expand and evolve our music representation business and given our deep commitment to music-driven storytelling.” Fred Berger & Matt Graham, Range Media Partners

Another client of Jernigan’s, Steven Price, served as composer on The Wayward/Range released film Los Frikis from Range clients Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.

The establishment of a new composer division comes as Range Music doubles down on its music and TV offerings. The company has represented music supervisors including Andrea von Forester (Yellowstone, Landman), Jordan Carroll (Better Man, Dear Evan Hansen), Alison Moses and Kayla (Ginny & Georgia, Idiotka) and Angela Asistio (Interior Chinatown, Val).

“We couldn’t be more excited about launching this new expert offering within Range Music,” said Berger and Range Media Partners co-founding Managing Partner Matt Graham.

“It’s a natural fit for us as we expand and evolve our music representation business and given our deep commitment to music-driven storytelling. As the first hire for this division, Jeff brings with him a wealth of knowledge, an incredible roster, and vast experience working along our Film division, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces,” they added.

“It’s an incredible time for music in media, and Range is a perfect home for those creators.” Jeff Jernigan, Range Music

Jernigan said: “It’s an incredible time for music in media, and Range is a perfect home for those creators. I’m extremely excited to build a vibrant representation business with the unparalleled flow of information and opportunity that this company and team provide.”

Range Music, a division of Range Media Partners, currently represents artists including Jack Harlow, Shaboozey, Noah Cyrus, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Pentatonix, Saweetie, Rita Ora, Midland, Lauv, Dylan Gossett, MAX, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sean Douglas, Paul Russell, Wondagurl, and Russell Dickerson.

The launch of a composer division comes about a year and a half after Range Media launched a music publishing division.

Last year, Range Media Partners secured a minority investment from a group of investors including Liberty Global and the family office of TPG chairman David Bonderman.

Range’s move comes following news reports that Google has quietly launched 100 Zeros, a film and TV production initiative that will offer content for sale to traditional studios and streaming services like Netflix. 100 Zeros is part of a multi-year partnership with Range Media Partners.

Music Business Worldwide