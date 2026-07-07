Raffaella Braun promoted to Co-President of Triple Tigers Records

Triple Tigers Records has promoted Raffaella Braun to Co-President, the company announced on Tuesday (July 7).

Braun was previously Vice President, Radio Promotion at the Nashville-based country label, and will report to Founder and Managing Partner George Couri.

She succeeds Kevin Herring, who stepped down as Co-President on Monday (July 6), after more than four decades in the music industry, in what he described as his “first step toward retirement”.

Herring will remain a strategic advisor to the label, focusing on A&R and overall label strategy.

In her new role, Braun will work in tandem with Co-President Annie Ortmeier across the entire Triple Tigers roster, while maintaining a focus on radio promotion.

According to the label, Braun led the promotion team to its last 13 of a total 16 No.1 radio chart placements, for Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and Ella Langley.

She brings more than 15 years of experience, having worked as a booking agent at CAA and as an event producer before moving into radio promotion.

“I’ve seen her [Raffaella] lead teams, solve problems, and think far beyond radio promotion, figuring out ways to connect an artist with a larger audience.” George Couri, Triple Tigers Records

“I knew Raffi as an agent, and her entire time as a promotion executive,” said Couri. “I’ve seen her lead teams, solve problems, and think far beyond radio promotion, figuring out ways to connect an artist with a larger audience.”

“She is relentless, focused, and able to navigate difficult situations without ever losing her wonderful attitude. She was my immediate choice upon hearing of Kevin‘s stepping aside.”

“I am excited for her to join Annie as the two-headed juggernaut that will lead this team to even more wins.”

“I’m beyond honored for the opportunity to step into this role and continue working with the exceptional team for the good of our incredible artists and their unbounded art,” said Braun.

“Kevin Herring‘s contributions are the foundation of Triple Tigers. He has well prepared us for the road ahead, and happy he is still with us for a good while.”

“I am committed to upholding his incredible legacy and building on the strong foundation he created. I cannot wait to see what Annie, George, the team and I can produce and expound upon from here.”

“I’m beyond honored for the opportunity to step into this role and continue working with the exceptional team for the good of our incredible artists and their unbounded art.” Raffaella Braun

Triple Tigers began handling country radio promotion for Ella Langley in 2025.

She released her album Hungover and the Riley Green duet You Look Like You Love Me in 2024.

The label is distributed by The Orchard, the independent distribution and services arm of Sony Music Entertainment.

Triple Tigers was founded in 2016 between The Orchard and Couri‘s Triple 8 Management.

The label says it has scored 16 No.1 singles on country radio and earned 33 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications to date.

Triple Tigers says its “boutique size” allows for “deep artist support” and strategies “that major labels can’t match.”

The label’s roster also includes Shane Profitt and Ian Munsick.

Ortmeier joined from Universal Music Group Nashville, where she was SVP of Streaming Marketing.Music Business Worldwide