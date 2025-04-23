Rachel Tregenza and Charlotte Allan appointed to senior Communications and Policy roles at Universal Music UK

Universal Music UK (UMUK) has made two new leadership appointments in its communications and policy team.

Rachel Tregenza has taken up a newly created role as Senior Director, Communications & Global Artist Strategy, UMUK.

In this new role, Tregenza will have responsibility for driving international communications and storytelling for UMUK artists and the UK business, supporting all the company’s labels, and working in close collaboration with the Audience and Media Division.

Tregenza has been with Universal Music Group for over a decade and has, for the past six years, driven communications and artist strategy in the company’s Global Classics & Jazz division.

In addition, Charlotte Allan has joined UMUK to take up a new role as VP, Global Communications & Public Policy.

Allan joins Universal Music Group from strategic communications firm Milltown Partners, where she advised a range of high-profile creative industry and technology industry clients.

Allan’s remit will include working across UK and international brand and corporate communications, and UK policy initiatives.

Both Tregenza and Allan will report into Tom Williams SVP, Communications & Policy (UMUK & Global).

For the past three years Williams has led the development of UMG’s communications campaigns across a range of key global sector initiatives and issues and will now be responsible for all communications and public policy for Universal Music UK, in addition to his other responsibilities.

Jonathan Badyal, who has worked in communications at Universal Music UK for the past eight years, has decided to take up a new opportunity in the Summer and, according to UMUK, leaves with the company’s “gratitude and best wishes”.

Dickon Stainer, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK, said: “I am very excited that Rachel and Charlotte are bringing their dynamic skills to these new roles.”

Added Stainer: “With Tom’s guidance, they have a fresh and ambitious perspective both for our communications and storytelling in the UK, as well as the international storylines of our UK artists overseas.

“I’d also like to thank Jonathan for his contributions over the years, we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Rachel Tregenza said: “The depth and breadth of music and artistry in the UK company is extraordinary, and I feel very lucky to get the opportunity to tell these global stories alongside our artists, labels, and wider Universal Music teams.”

Charlotte Allan added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Universal Music Group, whose industry leadership and roster of exceptional artistic talent I’ve long admired from afar.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the brilliant team here, and I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”Music Business Worldwide