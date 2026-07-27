Qobuz rolls out real-time synced lyrics to all subscribers

Qobuz has added real-time synchronized lyrics to its mobile and tablet apps, alongside a redesigned player.

The features are available to all Qobuz subscribers on iOS and Android, the high-fidelity streaming service said on Thursday (July 23).

The lyrics scroll line-by-line in time with the music and include translations, according to Qobuz.

Qobuz‘s redesigned player carries visuals that shift with a track’s album artwork and keeps a mini-player on screen while users navigate the app. On tablets, a split-screen mode lets subscribers browse while a track plays.

A new Explore section builds recommendations around the track that’s playing, including similar albums and artists, playlists and radio stations, with direct links to Qobuz Magazine.

Qobuz‘s revised credits layout adds album reviews, biographies, digital booklets and technical file data, and lets users follow artists and labels from the player.

The listening queue and autoplay now display the next three tracks, Qobuz said.

“Qobuz subscribers actively explore the music they listen to. This new player was designed with that experience in mind: a modern design and UX featuring synchronized lyrics, detailed credits, and suggestions that leverage our editorial content to dig deeper into the artist’s world,” said Axel Destagnol, Chief Product Officer at Qobuz.

“Following the overhaul of our CarPlay app, this marks a new milestone in improving the Qobuz experience.”

“This new player was designed with that experience in mind: a modern design and UX featuring synchronized lyrics, detailed credits, and suggestions that leverage our editorial content to dig deeper into the artist’s world.” Axel Destagnol, Qobuz

Real-time lyrics are already standard on the largest streaming platforms: Spotify has offered them to free and paying users since November 2021, and Apple Music has carried them since 2019.

In May 2024, Spotify began limiting free-tier users to three song lyrics per month, in what was seen as an effort to move them to its Premium subscription.

Spotify expanded lyrics access for free users again about three months later, following backlash.

Qobuz runs an entirely paid model with no free, ad-supported tier, so its synchronized lyrics reach every subscriber.

Qobuz reported revenue growth of 45.7% in 2025, against 8.8% growth across the global paid streaming market.

The company said it had reached 1.2 million monthly active users, with average annual revenue per user of USD $135.90, compared with a market average of $20.74.

Qobuz said 80% of its revenue came from international markets, with the US its largest, ahead of France.

The company said it had positive free cash flow and zero financial debt, and expected a positive net result by March 2027.

Founded in 2007 and owned since 2015 by Xandrie SA, Qobuz launched streaming in Japan in October 2024 and operates in 26 countries.

Qobuz said in March 2025 that it was the first streaming platform to disclose its average per-stream royalty rate, which it put at $18.73 per 1,000 streams paid to rights holders.

In February 2026, Qobuz published an AI Charter, pledging to keep its curation human and to identify and remove AI-generated tracks.

The synchronized lyrics and redesigned player are live on iOS and Android, and will roll out to other platforms, Qobuz said.Music Business Worldwide