Producer Poo Bear launches TTIKR content monetization platform app

Singer-songwriter and record producer Jason Boyd, aka Poo Bear, has unveiled a content monetization platform designed to give creators the ability to monetize their content without relying on advertising revenue or massive follower counts.

The mobile-first app, called TTIKR, allows musicians, filmmakers and multimedia artists to set their own prices for content and deal directly with their fans.

Poo Bear has collaborated with artists including Usher, Mariah Carey, and Chris Brown. His partnership with Justin Bieber produced four Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, including the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s Despacito, which maintained the number one position for 16 weeks and sold over 13 million copies.

The producer partnered with entrepreneur Stephen Hughes and inventor Christian Hessler to develop TTIKR after witnessing monetization challenges among emerging creators. Poo Bear’s team cited industry data indicating that fewer than 5% of social media content creators earn over GBP £50,000 ($66,300) annually.

Poo Bear said: “I was increasingly conscious of an overwhelming feeling from within the creative community, particularly from new artists, that they saw no option but to resign themselves to the existing model where I feel music is woefully undervalued.”

TTIKR allows creators to upload videos to the app, set their desired price points and share directly with followers. The platform implements encryption and access authentication while blocking screenshots and downloads.

Consumers pay for access with a single tap, with creators guaranteed 50% of generated revenue. The business model intentionally avoids advertising and subscription requirements, allowing creators “who are not served by the existing systems to make a real living.”

While designed mainly for independent creators, Hessler believes major labels, studios and established artists could potentially adopt the platform.

“We no longer need to be held hostage by the algorithm. The artist is in control of their price point and that will be determined by their individual circumstances with their fans happy to pay a fee for the content they love,” Hessler said.

“We are here for the independent sector but TTIKR could equally be embraced by major labels and studios or established stars.”

Hughes added: “You don’t have to be viral as TTIKR lets you earn from your art on your own terms, no middleman, no piracy and no follower thresholds. It turns the creator economy on its head, no more gatekeepers, algorithms or ad dependence. Artists can now make real money from real fans with just a phone and a tap.”

To bolster TTIKR’s team, Hughes has assembled an executive team including music industry veteran Michael Garbutt and Peter Mott, former Director of Brand Partnerships at iHeart Media Group in Los Angeles. His Mott Music Group has collaborated with Poo Bear on a number of projects and played a key role in bringing the producer to TTIKR.

For Poo Bear, TTIKR marks his latest project after entering into a joint venture with Def Jam in 2021 for his label Bearthday Music.

The launch of TTIKR comes as companies seek to attract more users and creators by offering monetization programs. Effective April 29, Spotify extended access to its partner monetization program for audio and video content creators to nine more markets.

The Spotify Partner Program initially launched in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia in January, and is now also available to eligible creators in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

