Primary Wave strikes deal with Foreigner co-founder Mick Jones, covering catalog, touring, and name, image & likeness

Primary Wave Music has struck a partnership with Mick Jones, the co-founder and guitarist of Foreigner.

The agreement covers Jones‘s publishing and recording catalogs, along with Foreigner‘s name, image, and likeness and its touring, Primary Wave said on Wednesday (July 8).

Foreigner‘s catalog includes I Want to Know What Love Is, Waiting for a Girl Like You, Cold as Ice, Juke Box Hero and Feels Like the First Time.

Primary Wave said its marketing team and publishing infrastructure will support branding, digital, sync and film and television projects for the band.

Mick Jones said: “Larry Mestel has created a unique company that focuses on heritage artists and develops them with incredible success.”

“I am personally thrilled that [Larry Mestel] and his team of professionals will be working alongside my long-term friends and managers, Phil Carson and Stewart Young, to build upon the awareness of Foreigner and our songs.” Mick Jones, Foreigner

“I am personally thrilled that he and his team of professionals will be working alongside my long-term friends and managers, Phil Carson and Stewart Young, to build upon the awareness of Foreigner and our songs.

“Over twenty years ago, I reformed the band with the finest musicians I could find.

“This year, we will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1977 New York founding with a live album and movie that features original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood joining Foreigner for a magnificent concert on Ellis Island.

“I can’t think of a better home for this and Foreigner’s future than Primary Wave.”

Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, and Foreigner is one of the few remaining super groups that continue to provide an amazing live experience.” Larry Mestel, Primary Wave

Larry Mestel, Primary Wave‘s CEO and founder, added: “Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, and Foreigner is one of the few remaining super groups that continue to provide an amazing live experience.”

“We are honored to partner with Mick, Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the band to help take their songs and brand to even higher levels.”

The partnership adds to a run of dealmaking by Primary Wave.

In March, the company agreed to acquire Kobalt Music Group from Francisco Partners, in a transaction that includes an investment from Brookfield Asset Management.

The Kobalt acquisition closed on Tuesday (July 7) after passing all relevant regulatory scrutiny, sources close to the deal have confirmed to MBW.

In April, Primary Wave closed its fourth music fund at $2.225 billion, which has deployed $700 million across more than 65 single-artist catalogs, including The Notorious B.I.G., Village People and Dave Brubeck.

“Foreigner’s music has become part of the fabric of global culture, and we are honored to welcome this legendary band and song catalog into the Primary Wave Music family.” Eric Baker, Primary Wave

The Foreigner deal also follows a series of name, image and likeness partnerships with heritage acts, including a May agreement with The Who co-founder Pete Townshend.

Primary Wave’s Eric Baker said: “Foreigner’s music has become part of the fabric of global culture, and we are honored to welcome this legendary band and song catalog into the Primary Wave Music family.

“I look forward to working with Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the entire team to ensure these timeless songs continue to inspire audiences around the world for decades to come.”

Jones, the sole remaining original member of Foreigner, no longer performs regularly with the band.

In February 2024, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease years earlier.

“Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” Jones said at the time.

Jones has not toured regularly with the band since around 2022.

He did not attend the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024.

Jones remains involved in Foreigner’s creative decisions, while its live lineup is now fronted by Luis Carlos Maldonado.

He has also continued to work on new Foreigner material.Music Business Worldwide