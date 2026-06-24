PPL India reinstated as a copyright society after a 12-year absence

Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) has been granted registration as a copyright society under India’s Copyright Act, 1957.

The registration was granted by the Government of India, through the office of the Registrar of Copyrights, on Thursday (June 11).

PPL India, which was established in 1941, said its new registration provides a statutory framework for the collective licensing of the public performance of sound recordings on behalf of the roughly 500 labels it represents.

“For several years, many commercial users of music withheld payment of legitimate license fees on the ground that PPL was not registered as a Copyright Society,” the organization said in a statement.

“With the grant of registration, any uncertainty regarding PPL’s status stands resolved.”

“We remain committed to transparent and efficient rights management, enhancing licensing processes, and ensuring fair rewards for rights holders and creators.” GB Aayeer, PPL India

GB Aayeer, CEO of PPL India, said: “The grant of Copyright Society registration is a significant milestone for PPL India and the music labels we represent.

“We thank the Government of India and DPIIT for their trust and recognition. We remain committed to transparent and efficient rights management, enhancing licensing processes, and ensuring fair rewards for rights holders and creators.”

“The registration of PPL as a Copyright Society is an important milestone for the Indian music industry, strengthening the framework for collective administration of sound recording rights and provides music users with a transparent and efficient mechanism to obtain licenses and comply with copyright law,” said Mandar Thakur, Chairman of PPL India.

“My sincerest thanks to the PPL Board members that have stood steadfast in their support and to our music industry association IMI for its unwavering support to achieve this milestone.”

“The registration of PPL as a Copyright Society is an important milestone for the Indian music industry.” Mandar Thakur, PPL India

PPL India held copyright society registration for sound recordings from 1996 until 2014.

Following changes introduced by the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012, PPL applied for re-registration in 2013 but sought to withdraw its application the following year, saying that it considered itself a private company rather than a copyright society.

The application was subsequently rejected by the Registrar of Copyrights.

In 2021, the government instead granted sole registration for sound recording works to a separate body, Recorded Music Performance Limited (RMPL).

The years that followed brought legal uncertainty over who could license recorded music in India, with disputes reaching the Delhi High Court.

RMPL’s registration ran for a five-year term that has now reached its end, paving the way for PPL India’s reinstatement.

India’s music market has long contended with low copyright compliance, which professional services firm EY described in a 2024 report as “abysmally low,” as previously covered by MBW.

PPL India, which is not affiliated with the UK collecting society of the same name, says it administers one of the world’s largest repertoires of sound recordings.

Its members include T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music, Times Music, Lahari Music and Aditya Music.

The organization collected INR 1.64 billion (around USD $19.7 million) in 2022, according to figures previously reported by MBW.

GB Aayeer was appointed CEO of PPL India in 2020, while Mandar Thakur, who chairs its board, is also COO of Times Music.

PPL India said it expects businesses using recorded music without authorization to obtain licenses and pay the applicable fees.Music Business Worldwide