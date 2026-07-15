Pophouse and the Avicii estate launch Avicii Community fan platform

Pophouse and the Avicii estate have launched Avicii Community, a platform they describe as the official home for the late Swedish DJ’s fans.

The site, announced on Wednesday (July 15), is billed as an extension of the existing Avicii.com experience, with fans able to sign up at avicii.com/community.

It launches with a set of features that the companies say are aimed at deepening fans’ connection to Avicii‘s music, with more to be added over time.

An Archive Stories feature draws on unseen footage and materials from the archive to offer signed-in fans what the companies call “intimate deep dives” into the music and projects that defined the artist’s work. Interactive polls embedded throughout let fans compare their perspectives with the wider community.

Upcoming installments include a recap of the Avicii tribute at Tomorrowland 2026 and a long-form interview with Nicky Romero, who revisits archival studio footage and reflects on the making of some of Avicii’s biggest hits.

A Discography feature collects a curated selection of releases, spanning the singles that made his name to the genre-blending sound of his debut album True.

A Shows feature invites the community to become “co-archivists,” helping to build out and fact-check show details and setlists from across Avicii‘s career. Future functionality will let fans upload their own photos and videos from shows they attended.

Fans who connect their Spotify account will also gain access to playlists curated by the artist’s friends and collaborators, starting with a Tomorrowland playlist drawn from his 2012 to 2015 sets.

Pophouse, the Stockholm-based firm co-founded by ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus, acquired a 75% interest in Avicii’s master recordings and publishing in 2022, in a joint venture with the DJ’s family and estate.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, rose to prominence in 2011 with the single Levels, went on to release hits including Wake Me Up, and put out the albums True and Stories before his death in 2018.

His third album, Tim, was released posthumously in 2019.

Avicii earned two Grammy nominations across his career and, in 2012, became the first DJ to headline New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The estate is connected to the Tim Bergling Foundation, the mental-health organization the artist’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén, founded a year after his death.

The same 2022 partnership also produced the Avicii Experience, an interactive tribute museum that opened in Stockholm in February that year.

The launch extends Pophouse‘s strategy of building fan-facing experiences around the catalogs it owns, rather than holding them passively.

The firm closed a debut fund of more than EUR €1.2 billion (USD $1.3 billion) in 2025 to buy music catalogs and intellectual property.

It has since continued to add catalogs, acquiring a stake in Iron Maiden‘s music rights and name, image and likeness on Tuesday (July 14), and a majority stake in Tina Turner‘s music interests in March, in a deal with BMG.

Pophouse has taken a similar approach with KISS.

After acquiring the band’s catalog, it relaunched their official fan club, the KISS Army, and assembled a panel of its biggest fans.

“We interviewed them because the KISS Army is very important,” Pophouse’s then-CEO Per Sundin told MBW.

Iron Maiden, too, has run its own official fan club, the IMFC, for decades.

The companies said the Avicii Community is “the beginning of a journey,” with further experiences and offerings to follow.Music Business Worldwide