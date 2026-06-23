[PIAS] acquires Signum Records, the independent classical label home to The King’s Singers

[PIAS] has acquired Signum Records, the British independent classical music label.

The global agreement sees Signum become part of the [PIAS] Label Group, while continuing to operate under its own brand and creative leadership.

Co-Founder Steve Long will remain as Managing Director, the company announced on Tuesday (June 23).

The acquisition does not include Signum‘s sister company, Floating Earth.

Signum previously worked with [PIAS] as a label partner of its distribution arm, [Integral], which merged with UMG’s Virgin Music Group after Universal Music Group completed its full takeover of [PIAS] in October 2024.

[PIAS] is owned by Universal Music Group, which completed its full takeover of the company in October 2024 after first buying a 49% stake in 2022.

Signum has built a catalog approaching 1,000 recordings and releases more than 40 new titles a year, according to [PIAS].

The company also said Signum will soon pass 1 billion streams globally.

Founded in 1997 by Steve Long and Alistair Dixon, Signum was named Gramophone‘s Label of the Year in 2017.

Its recordings have also won Grammy, Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine awards.

The label’s roster has featured The King’s Singers, Tenebrae, Alessio Bax, Julian Bliss, the Philharmonia Orchestra, James Rhodes and Gabrieli under Paul McCreesh.

“Like other genres, classical music is more accessible today than ever before and continues to reach and connect with growing audiences around the world.” Edwin Schröter, [PIAS]

Edwin Schröter, CEO of [PIAS], said: “Having met and spent time with Steve over the last few years as a label partner of Integral, it was clear that his passion and forward-thinking approach to classical music together with his entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in all areas of the industry, would be a great fit for [PIAS].

“Signum has grown into one of the most respected independent classical labels in the world by working with some of the finest artists, ensembles and composers.

“Like other genres, classical music is more accessible today than ever before and continues to reach and connect with growing audiences around the world. And as with other genres, we believe that outstanding artists and recordings, supported by a talented team bringing them to market, will continue to create new opportunities and help build an enduring, valuable catalog.”

Steve Long said: “I am delighted that Signum is becoming part of the [PIAS] Label Group. Throughout our discussions, it became clear that [PIAS] understands what makes independent labels special and why preserving that independence matters.

“Having access to the infrastructure, expertise and global reach of an international music company while still being able to operate as an independent label is genuinely the best of both worlds. This partnership creates exciting new opportunities for our artists, our catalogue and our future ambitions, while allowing us to continue doing what Signum has always done best, which is supporting exceptional music and the people who create it.”

“I am delighted that Signum is becoming part of the [PIAS] Label Group. Throughout our discussions, it became clear that [PIAS] understands what makes independent labels special and why preserving that independence matters.” Steve Long, CO-FOUNDER OF Signum

The company acquired French classical and jazz house harmonia mundi in 2015, and said the label remains at the heart of [PIAS]‘s classical activities.

Edwin Schröter was promoted to CEO of the [PIAS] Label Group in January 2026, with co-founder Kenny Gates moving to Executive Chairman.

Signum will mark its 30th anniversary in 2027.Music Business Worldwide