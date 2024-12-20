Paul Roper, President of Dualtone Music Group, passes away after battle with cancer

Paul Roper, the widely respected President of Dualtone Music Group, passed away on Tuesday (December 17) after a courageous battle with cancer.

Roper is survived by his wife and their four children.

“His loss will be deeply felt by his family, colleagues, artists, the Nashville music community, and the music industry at large,” said Dualtone Music Group parent company MNRK in a statement this week.

Roper joined Dualtone Music Group in 2002 as an intern and quickly became “a driving force” within the label, rising through the ranks to President and Partner.

He played an integral role in the signing and release of over 200 albums, garnering Americana Music Association award wins, multiple Grammy nominations and four Grammy wins.

Roper championed acclaimed albums by The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mt. Joy, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, flipturn, Brett Dennen, Langhorne Slim, Wilder Woods, Guy Clark, Chuck Berry, Mouse Rat, and June Carter Cash, among many others.

He was a proud graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South.

Roper is described by MNRK as having been “a visionary leader and a pioneer in a music space he called Amerikinda, celebrating great songwriting in a wide variety of genres”.

Added MNRK: “Known for his tireless advocacy for artists, Paul believed that the creative process and the music always came first. His passion for nurturing both emerging and established voices will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him”.

Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers paid tribute to Roper: “When we started touring in our 15-passenger van, we used to park at the venue and bide our time until it was time to load in.

“We didn’t have money for hotels and we’d usually be splitting Subway sandwiches or Clif Bars between us. I’ll never forget when Paul Roper showed up to the parking lot behind the venue in Nashville and met us with beer and pizza. It was a small gesture on his side, but a massive one to us. I’ll never forget that.”

MNRK added that under Roper’s leadership, “the label thrived, earning its reputation as a trusted partner for artists and a leader in independent music”.

In the wake of the East Nashville tornado of 2020, Roper reflected: “The spirit of this company has always been bigger than any person or place. We had a lot of great memories in that building, but the heart of Dualtone is the music, the artists, the staff, the community. No storm could ever take that away.”

“Paul Roper’s legacy of kindness, integrity, and deep love for music will continue to inspire us all.”

Added MNRK: “Paul’s vision and unwavering commitment continues to define the heart and soul of Dualtone. He led Dualtone and his team with dedication, authenticity, humor, and kindness and he will be terribly missed by all of us.

Paul Roper’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Corner to Corner in his memory.Music Business Worldwide