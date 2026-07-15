One of Suno’s biggest investors just led a $700M round in Daniel Ek’s health startup

Lightspeed Venture Partners has led a $700 million funding round in Neko Health, the health-tech company co-founded by Spotify‘s Daniel Ek.

That’s the same venture capital firm that was the lead investor in AI music generator Suno‘s $125 million Series B round in 2024.

Lightspeed has since returned as an investor in each of Suno’s subsequent fundraises, the most recent of which valued the AI company at $5.4 billion.

Stockholm-based Neko Health announced the completion of its $700 million Series C round on Wednesday (July 15), co-led by O.G. Venture Partners.

Existing backers Atomico, General Catalyst, and Lakestar also took part, alongside new investors Liberty City Ventures, Positive Sum, and BDT & MSD.

The round follows a $260 million Series B in January 2025. Neko did not disclose a valuation.

At the center of Neko’s business is a 60-minute, non-invasive and radiation-free scan, priced at £299 in the UK, which the company says captures millions of health data points.

The raise also drew a roster of individual investors, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Ari Emanuel, record executive Jimmy Iovine, Maria Sharapova, Thierry Henry, Tim Ferriss and will.i.am.

“This funding is a strong vote of confidence in what we set out to do when we opened our first clinic three years ago: a completely new healthcare experience designed to keep people healthy, catch problems early and help prevent disease before it even starts,” said Hjalmar Nilsonne, Neko Health’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“With this round, we’re taking that mission to the US for the first time, while continuing to invest in the research and technology that make prevention possible at scale.”

Bejul Somaia, Global Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, said: “Over the past eighteen months, Neko Health has demonstrated remarkable innovation and growth, attacking one of the largest markets in the world with breakthrough technology, proven consumer demand, and a clear path to global scale. We believe this is one of the most important healthcare companies of our generation, and we’re proud to deepen our partnership as they continue to reimagine prevention.”

Eyal Ofer of O.G. Venture Partners added: “We’ve known Hjalmar, Daniel and the founding team at Neko Health for years and have deep respect for their vision to redefine health for more than just the privileged few, on a global scale.”

In a blog post announcing that Series B, Lightspeed Partners Michael Mignano and Lisa Han wrote that Suno‘s version 3 model “can generate full-length songs worthy of top 40 radio airplay in mere seconds,” as reported by MBW at the time.

Mignano led Lightspeed‘s Suno investment before departing for Union Square Ventures in April.

He co-founded podcast platform Anchor, which Spotify acquired in 2019, and later became Spotify‘s Head of Talk.

Suno has said more than 100 million people have used its platform, which passed 2 million paying subscribers in February and was on pace for $300 million in annual revenue.

The AI company remains locked in copyright litigation with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, which accuse it of training its models on their recordings without a license.

It settled with Warner Music Group in November.

Neko Health will use the capital to open its first US clinics, in New York and other cities, this year.

The company says more than 100,000 people in the UK and Sweden have taken its scan, with 75% booking and prepaying for a follow-up.

Ek stepped down as Spotify‘s CEO in January, moving into the role of Executive Chairman.Music Business Worldwide