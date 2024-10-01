Oasis confirm they will opt out of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing for North American tour

Legendary British rock band Oasis has confirmed they will not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model for their upcoming North American tour dates.

The decision comes in the wake of technical issues and fan backlash during ticket sales for their UK shows.

In an official statement on X, Oasis‘ management explained: “Ticketmaster‘s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.”

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

The band recently announced their Oasis Live ’25 world tour, with North American dates set for summer 2025. The tour, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will feature stadium shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Special guests Cage The Elephant will join Oasis for all North American performances.

Sources told MBW that face value ticket prices will range from $79 to about $375, plus booking fees, comparable to other major artist tours in recent months.

The decision to forgo dynamic pricing follows a controversial UK ticket launch, which saw over 10 million fans from 158 countries attempting to purchase tickets. The surge in demand led to technical difficulties and frustrated fans. During the UK sale, some tickets reportedly more than doubled in price due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, with prices surging from around £150 to £355.

The ticketing fiasco prompted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch an investigation into Ticketmaster’s practices. The CMA plans to examine “whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law.”

Oasis previously distanced themselves from the dynamic pricing decision in the UK, saying they leave ticketing and pricing choices to their promoters and management.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve,” Oasis (Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, and bandmates) said in a statement on September 4.

For the North American leg, Oasis seems determined to avoid similar issues. Their management said, “We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

The Oasis Live ’25 tour marks the band’s return to North American stages after 16 years.

