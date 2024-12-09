NewJeans responds to ADOR’s lawsuit: ‘We are likely to suffer even more harm in the future’

K-pop group NewJeans has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by its label, HYBE-owned ADOR, which sought to prevent the group from terminating their exclusive contract.

Last week (December 3), ADOR lodged a legal complaint against NewJeans with the Seoul Central District Court, challenging the group’s recent attempt to leave the label, with ADOR asserting that the existing contract remains legally binding and cannot be unilaterally terminated.

In response to ADOR’s lawsuit, the group issued a statement to local media in South Korea on Friday (December 6), arguing that continuing their relationship would expose them to further damage. “We are likely to suffer even more harm in the future,” the members stated.

NewJeans members Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein allege that the company and its parent company HYBE have engaged in attempts to undermine the artists.

“HYBE has attempted various forms of interference, including defamation and reverse viral marketing, to devalue us, and ADOR has allowed this to happen under new management.” NewJeans

“This is akin to the company producing malicious comments against us, the very artists they are supposed to protect. Considering this breakdown in trust, we have concluded that we are likely to suffer even more harm in the future.”

The NewJeans statement noted that ADOR has argued the contracts should continue until ADOR has recouped its investment in NewJeans, but the group says it has “already returned profits exceeding the investment to ADOR and HYBE.”

The ongoing dispute between ADOR and NewJeans is part of a larger internal conflict involving former ADOR CEO and creative director Min Hee-jin. HYBE previously accused Min, who founded NewJeans, of attempting to sell company shares and leaking confidential information, resulting in her removal as CEO and subsequent resignation from the company’s board.

NewJeans members have since publicly alleged mistreatment by ADOR staff. During a September YouTube livestream, they claimed to have overheard instructions to ignore them.

Most recently, NewJeans emphasized that their contract includes a clause allowing termination if the company fails to fulfill its obligations. They claim they provided ADOR with a 14-day grace period to address contract violations, which the company did not do.

“Consequently, we notified ADOR of the contract termination in accordance with the exclusive contracts, and this termination took immediate effect,” the members said.

The statement further revealed behind-the-scenes details, including allegations that managers supporting the group’s remaining activities have been harassed, with laptops confiscated and sudden investigations conducted by ADOR and HYBE.

“It is difficult for us to comprehend such unethical and inhumane actions by the company, and it pains us to see that the harm caused by this company extends beyond us.” NewJeans

“We witnessed them in tears as a result. It is difficult for us to comprehend such unethical and inhumane actions by the company, and it pains us to see that the harm caused by this company extends beyond us,” the NewJeans members said.

“Our trust in ADOR and HYBE, who have repeatedly violated contract terms and failed to fulfill their duty to protect their artists, has already collapsed,” they added.

NewJeans maintains that they remain united despite the company’s actions. “No matter how much they try to sow discord, the five of us remain united, and no one can tear us apart,” the members said.

The group said they hope the legal process will fully reveal ADOR’s contract violations and their reasons for seeking termination. NewJeans added that they remain committed to pursuing “healthy musical activities” and continue to enjoy support from their fans.

You can read NewJeans’ full statement below:

Hello, this is Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

We feel deeply apologetic to release this statement amidst such a tumultuous situation.

Recently, we learned through the media that ADOR filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation that our exclusive contracts are still valid. In their statement, ADOR failed to properly assert that there were no breaches of the exclusive contracts, instead repeatedly claiming that the contracts cannot be terminated until the company recoups its support and investments.

However, we have already returned profits exceeding the investment to ADOR and HYBE. Despite this, HYBE has attempted various forms of interference, including defamation and reverse viral marketing, to devalue us, and ADOR has allowed this to happen under new management. This is akin to the company producing malicious comments against us, the very artists they are supposed to protect. Considering this breakdown in trust, we have concluded that we are likely to suffer even more harm in the future.

Our trust in ADOR and HYBE, who have repeatedly violated contract terms and failed to fulfill their duty to protect their artists, has already collapsed. According to the terms of our exclusive contracts, there is no longer any reason for us to continue working with ADOR and HYBE.

The exclusive contract clearly states that if ADOR fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, we have the right to terminate the contract.

Forcing us to work for another five years despite this breakdown in trust and contract violations is not only unreasonable but also inhumane.

We gave ADOR a 14-day grace period to rectify the contract violations, but ADOR failed to do so. Consequently, we notified ADOR of the contract termination in accordance with the exclusive contracts, and this termination took immediate effect.

ADOR has filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on the legality of this termination, but this is merely a procedural step to obtain post-facto confirmation from the court. We deeply regret that ADOR has issued a statement misleading the public into believing that the contracts are still valid.

To reiterate, as of November 29, 2024, we are no longer affiliated with ADOR. ADOR has no right to interfere with or get involved in our activities.

Despite publicly announcing attempts at dialogue and reconciliation, we were horrified and disgusted to learn that ADOR was secretly following us, defaming us, and spreading false information through media outlets. However, no matter how much they try to sow discord, the five of us remain united, and no one can tear us apart.

After announcing the termination of our exclusive contracts, we have been diligently fulfilling our remaining activities scheduled with ADOR as promised. However, the managers and performance directors who are helping with these activities are being severely harassed, having their laptops confiscated and being subjected to sudden investigations by ADOR and HYBE, and we witnessed them in tears as a result. It is difficult for us to comprehend such unethical and inhumane actions by the company, and it pains us to see that the harm caused by this company extends beyond us.

Although we anticipate a challenging road ahead, we dream of a life where we can engage in healthy musical activities with our fans who love us. We are determined to make that dream a reality.

Even after the CEO was replaced, ADOR failed to address the numerous issues with HYBE, did not protect us, and did not demand improvements from another label that defamed us and spread false information. We deeply regret that ADOR, which consistently offered evasive excuses, has now filed a lawsuit. However, we hope that through the legal process, the reasons for our decision to terminate our exclusive contracts and ADOR’s contract violations will be fully revealed.

We want to become courageous and healthy individuals. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us so far and ask for your continued interest and love for the five of us.

