New brands and experiences company Loud House Group launches with ex-Warner Music and Fanatics exec Dan Goldberg as CEO

A new brands and experiences company called Loud House Group has launched today with a founding leadership team that includes music industry veteran Dan Goldberg.

New York-based Goldberg, who has held global leadership roles at Fanatics and Warner Music Group will act as CEO for the new company.

Loud House Group was created by investment firm Preface Global in partnership with Los Angeles-based Loud House Co-Founders Lauren Wilhelm (ex-Amazon)and Mike Palermo (ex-Junk Food Clothing).

The Loud House Group said on Tuesday (September 17) that is focused on music, culture and entertainment and will work with artists and creatives to “create long-term brand equity through a blend of innovative products, versatile channels and strategic partnerships”.

Loud House Group will also offer a suite of “strategic, creative, e-commerce and distribution services”.

The Loud House Group leadership team has experience across brands, music and e-commerce.

Lauren Wilhelm will act as Chief Operating Officer, while Mike Palermo is Chief Creative Officer. Los Angeles-based Sameer Handa is the comapany’s Managing Partner, and brings experience in sourcing, manufacturing and distributing premium products.

Peter Pergola, the Founder and CEO of Preface Global, will serve as Executive Chairman. Prior to founding Preface, Pergola previously built and exited a series of consumer brands and experiences businesses.

The Loud House Group also counts advisors including Dave Johnson, former CEO of Warner Chappell and EMI Music Publishing; Matt Signore, former president of WEA and COO of Warner Music Nashville; Tricia Biggio, Co-Founder and CEO of Invisible Universe; Bruce Nelson, retired Vice Chairman of Omnicom Group; and Paul Steele, Executive Partner at Triple 8 Management and Principal at Good Time Entertainment.

“There is a massive opportunity to transform and modernize a multi-billion-dollar market by creating a new platform in partnership with artists and creatives obsessively focused on developing brands, products, and experiences that their fans crave,” said CEO Dan Goldberg.

Lauren Wilhelm added: “We are partnering with artists, supporting their connection to superfans with products they want, where they want them, and when they want them.

"We have developed the infrastructure to support both artists and fans and deliver an optimal merchandise experience. With strong financial capacity, the company is scaling rapidly to deliver an elevated and premium offering."