Neil Jacobson’s Hallwood Media inks JV with 9th St, the management company behind Rich Amiri

Neil Jacobson’s Hallwood Media has inked a joint venture with 9th St Records, whose management roster features artists such as Rich Amiri, OsamaSon, Lil Shine, and others.

Founded in 2020 by Nissim Hershkovits and Harry Jenko in their college dorm room, 9th St. Records has amassed over 1.5 billion streams across various DSPs in the last 12 months.

Rich Amiri’s 2023 single One Call (Internet Money/10K Projects) has been streamed over 424 million times on Spotify alone.

Neil Jacobson was the long-time Geffen Records boss in Los Angeles, before exiting the UMG label in 2019 and launching Hallwood Media in 2020.

Hallwood has since expanded its scope to include management, recordings, distribution, publishing, merchandise, and ventures.

9th St. Records has also discovered and developed artists such as Swapa, Devstacks, and rexv2 among others.

According to a press release announcing the JV, “paired with Hallwood’s comprehensive infrastructure and resources, the venture offers a full suite of services that cover all aspects of an artist’s career”.

Commenting on the JV, Hallwood’s Neil Jacobson said: “I’ve had the good fortune of working in close proximity to some of the great young label heads of the previous two decades.

“Over the last year, I’ve watched Nissim and Harry grow into what I am sure will be the next generation of these leaders.”

“9th St. Records and its artists are a clear and defined aesthetic. That identity is always the foundation of movements that are timeless.” Neil Jacobson

Added Jacobson: “9th St. Records and its artists are a clear and defined aesthetic. That identity is always the foundation of movements that are timeless.”

“The vision has always been to grow our love for music into a multi-faceted entertainment company and this partnership with Hallwood is an exciting step towards achieving that vision.” Nissim Hershkovits

Hershkovits added: “Harry and I share lived experiences with our generation that allows us to relate to and understand how to scale artists in today’s world in a way that sets us apart from other labels.

“The vision has always been to grow our love for music into a multi-faceted entertainment company and this partnership with Hallwood is an exciting step towards achieving that vision.”

“Our focus isn’t on chasing fleeting hits but on fostering genuine, long-term artist relationships.” Harry Jenko

Jenko added: “Our focus isn’t on chasing fleeting hits but on fostering genuine, long-term artist relationships.

“We’re committed to developing careers that stand the test of time, championing artistry over algorithms, and creating a legacy of lasting music.”

Hallwood Media started out as a producer management division under Geffen Records in 2013. Jacobson spun out the unit in 2020 when he exited the company.

Jacobson is known for representing producers and songwriters Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Eminem) and Brendan O’Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam).

The exec was behind a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) called The Music Acquisition Corporation (TMAC), which floated on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2022 under the ticker symbol TMAC.U, raising $230 million in the process. The SPAC filed to liquidate early in October 2022.

Music Business Worldwide