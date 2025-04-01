Ned Monahan promoted to President at Joie Manda’s Encore Recordings; Jacob Fain named Head of A&R

Encore Recordings, the indie full-service music company launched in 2022 by industry veteran Joie Manda, has made two new executive appointments.

The company has named Jacob Fain its Head of A&R, while Ned Monahan has been promoted to the role of President.

Fain is coming to Encore from Warner Music Group’s Elektra Records, where he served as EVP and Head of A&R, overseeing the label’s creative and A&R functions. Prior tp his time at Elektra, he spent more than a decade at Sony Music Publishing in various roles, including SVP, A&R and Research and Analytics.

Fain’s track record includes signing and developing numerous artists, including Bailey Zimmerman, whose debut album has been certified 2x Platinum in the US and from which four Platinum singles have come. Fain has also signed global superstars Leon Bridges, The Chainsmokers, Of Monsters And Men, and Russ and Chase Rice.

Fain will be based at Encore’s L.A. headquarters and will report directly to Founder and CEO Manda.

Meanwhile, Ned Monahan – who has served as Encore’s General Manager since the company launched in 2022 – is taking on the role of President, in which he will be involved in all aspects of the business, working closely with A&R, Marketing, Legal, and Finance.

Prior to joining Encore, Monahan served as Head of Global Hits at Spotify, to which he was appointed in 2019.

Of Fain’s appointment, Joie Manda said: “Throughout his career, Jake has been the guiding force behind countless hits and breakthrough artists. His skill for recognizing and developing talent, driving innovation around insights and metrics and building ling-terms industry relationships are the perfect fit as we continue to build out a world-class team and artist roster at Encore.”

Fain added: “The opportunity to identify and nurture global talent across all genres at a creative and innovative company like Encore is incredibly exciting. Joie has put together an all-star team of executives and I’m honored to be a part of it and shape the future of independent music.”

Since it launched three years ago, Encore Recordings has built a roster that spans numerous genres and includes Puerto Rican rapper Dei V, who amassed 1.25 billion streams in 2024, and South African DJ Uncle Waffles, whom Encore describes as “the leading lady” of the burgeoning amapiano genre.

Her debut single Tanzania is certified 7x Platinum in South Africa, and her single Yahyuppiyah has more than 2 billion total views on TikTok. In April 2023, she became the first amapiano musician to ever perform at Coachella.

Encore's roster also includes EBK Jaaybo, Khamari, and Saul Villarreal.