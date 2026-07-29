Nas to receive BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Nas will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

The legendary Grammy-winning rapper will be honored at the private ceremony in Los Angeles on August 26.

BMI said on Wednesday (July 29) that Nas is being recognized for his songwriting and his influence on hip-hop.

The evening will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill, EVP, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg, and VP, Creative, Atlanta Catherine Brewton.

BMI will also honor the songwriters, producers and publishers behind the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs from its repertoire of more than 25 million works.

Its R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Song, Producer and Publisher of the Year, along with its Top Producers, will be named during the ceremony.

“Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation,” said Brewton.

“From his earliest works to the music mogul that he is today, Nas is a true icon whose legacy continues to inspire artists, influence culture and shape the sound of hip-hop for generations.”

“We are also looking forward to honoring all this year’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers,” Brewton added. “It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Born Nasir Jones, Nas grew up in the Queensbridge housing project in New York City.

“Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation” Catherine Brewton

He released his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994.

The record featured production from DJ Premier, Large Professor, Pete Rock, Q-Tip and L.E.S.

It was inducted into the Library of Congress‘ National Recording Registry in 2021.

Nas has since released 17 studio albums and sold more than 35 million records worldwide.

He won his first GRAMMY Award in 2021, when King’s Disease was named Best Rap Album.

The album was produced by Hit-Boy, who has helmed several of the rapper’s subsequent releases.

According to BMI, Nas has received 17 GRAMMY nominations across his career.

Away from music, Nas has backed technology companies through QueensBridge Venture Partners, the venture capital firm he co-founded in 2014.

Its early investments included Coinbase, Lyft, Dropbox, Ring, Robinhood and Pluto TV.

He is also co-owner of Mass Appeal, the award-winning media company and record label that has evolved into a leading force in music, film, television, publishing, and live experiences.

Universal Music Group took a stake in the company through a $6 million funding round in 2017.

Mass Appeal signed a global distribution deal with Universal Music Group in 2018.

The label has since expanded into markets including India and Pakistan.

In becoming a BMI Icon, Nas joins past recipients including James Brown, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne and Babyface.

Babyface received the honor at the 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, and Lil Wayne was named a BMI Icon at the 2023 edition.

BMI represents the public performance rights in more than 25 million works from over 1.5 million songwriters, composers and publishers.

The performing rights organization was acquired by a group led by New Mountain Capital in a deal that closed in February 2024.Music Business Worldwide