Narcís Rebollo named CEO & President of Universal’s Global Talent Services, as Latin-focused company becomes standalone global division within UMG

Narcís Rebollo has been promoted to CEO & President of Universal Music Group-owned Latin artist services agency Global Talent Services (GTS).

Rebollo’s appointment to the role coincides with GTS becoming a standalone division, with its management and operation now managed independent of UMG’s local music labels.

In this newly created role, Rebollo will oversee GTS’ global operations and divisions in the US, Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

Based in Madrid, he will report to Jesús López, Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula. Further details of leadership appointments within Universal Music Iberian Peninsula will follow shortly.

Conceived by López, Global Talent Services was launched in 2007, and since then has evolved to become what UMG claims to be “the world’s leading Latin full-service artist services agency, focused on management, booking, promotion, and brand partnerships”.

GTS has offices in eight countries.

Rebollo has served as President, Universal Music Iberian Peninsula since 2015, responsible for UMG’s recorded music and GTS operations in Spain and Portugal.

Under his leadership, the company has expanded to include (booking and promoting) concerts, tours, festivals, live events and commercial audio-visual entertainment.

GTS clients include top Latin artists David Bisbal, David Bustamante, Pablo López, Morat, Lola Indigo, Aitana, Camila Fernández, Ela Taubert, Joaquina, Lauana Prado, Felipe Araujo and Leo Santana, among others.

Jesús López said: “Narcís is one of the most experienced executives in Latin music. His vision of the evolution of the business and the expansion of Latin music around the world in recent years, has led him to create a very successful team in Spain and Portugal in the areas of management, booking, promotion and brands.

“GTS was born with the purpose of being a full-service agency for artists, and the time has come for it to become an independent business unit within UMG.

“Narcís is without a doubt, the perfect leader to undertake the growth of GTS globally, and I would like to thank Narcís and his team for their great contribution to our music division in the Iberian Peninsula and wish him much success in his new role.”

Narcís Rebollo added: “It is a great challenge, responsibility and an honor for me to lead GTS globally, as we begin this next chapter in its history. Throughout my career I have always been motivated by a connection with artists as the driving force behind our work.

“Today more than ever, our artists need strategic support from a company that is both fully focused on management, but with the ability to deliver global services and support.”

Added Narcís Rebollo : “With the explosion of interest and influence of live music, and music driving social engagement and conversation more than ever, I strongly believe that GTS is perfectly positioned to provide the best support for Latin artists around the world.

“I would like to thank Jesús López for this opportunity, and my entire team at Universal Music Spain and Portugal for sharing these exciting years alongside me as the company grew and evolved. I am convinced that they will continue achieving great success in the future.”

Rebollo began his career in Barcelona at independent music company Divucsa. He subsequently moved to BMG where he was responsible for marketing and promotion in the Catalonia region before being appointed managing director of independent EDM label Max Music in 1995.

He was founding partner and Vice President of independent music company Vale Music, focused on EDM music, as well as acclaimed TV formats such as Operación Triunfo.

After joining Universal Music Spain in 2006 following its acquisition of Vale Music, he was promoted through different areas of the business, holding the position of Director of New Business and GTS, as well as Managing Director, before being appointed to his most recent role as President of Universal Music Iberian Peninsula.Music Business Worldwide