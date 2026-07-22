Muvox drops its patent lawsuit against BMG, then sues Apple and Amazon over the same patent

Muvox LLC has ended its patent-infringement lawsuit against BMG after nearly two years.

One day later, the company sued Apple and Amazon over the same patent.

The New Mexico company filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in its case against BMG Rights Management GmbH on July 15, ending a dispute it first brought in August 2024.

The dismissal was made “with prejudice,” which means Muvox cannot refile the claim, according to a court filing, which you can read here.

In the notice, Muvox said BMG had “not yet answered the Complaint or moved for summary judgment,” and that “[e]ach party shall bear its own costs, expenses, and attorneys’ fees.”

On July 16, Muvox filed separate complaints against Apple and Amazon, each accusing the company of infringing US Patent No. 11,899,713.

The suit against Apple (read here) was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, while the Amazon complaint (read here) went to the Eastern District of Texas – the same court, and the same judge, Rodney Gilstrap, that oversaw the BMG case.

Both complaints demand a jury trial and seek damages under 35 U.S.C. § 284.

The patent, titled Music streaming, playlist creation and streaming architecture, was issued on February 13, 2024, according to the complaints.

In each filing, Muvox states that it “possesses the exclusive right and standing to prosecute the present action for infringement” of the patent.

Muvox alleges both direct and induced infringement, and says that serving the complaint “in conjunction with the attached claim charts and references cited, constitutes actual knowledge of infringement.”

Muvox first sued BMG in a Texas court in August 2024, in a case MBW covered at the time.

That complaint targeted the song-recommendation features of BMG‘s Synch licensing service, and the ‘713 patent describes a method for selecting songs based on their “mood.”

According to MBW’s earlier reporting, the patent was assigned to a company called Aperture Investments, LLC and names Jacquelyn Fuzell-Casey as an inventor.

The BMG case then stalled.

In June 2026, Judge Gilstrap gave Muvox 14 days to serve BMG or see the case dismissed, noting that the company had not shown it had served the defendant more than 90 days after filing.

Rather than continue, Muvox dropped the case with prejudice on July 15, one day before it filed against Apple and Amazon.

The ‘713 patent has been at the center of a series of lawsuits.

Muvox sued technology firm IBM over the same patent on August 21, 2024, accusing it of infringement via its Watson AI platform, as MBW reported.

The patent has also been asserted against Spotify and Netaktion LLC, according to patent-monitoring firm Unified Patents, and against Meta Platforms in a case filed in February 2025, court records show.

Unified Patents, which describes Muvox as a non-practicing entity, filed a challenge to the validity of the ‘713 patent at the US Patent and Trademark Office in February 2025.

BMG is not the first music company to face a patent claim of this kind.

In 2022, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group were sued by Texas-based Blue Spike LLC over four patents tied to their partnership with hi-res audio firm MQA Ltd.

With the Apple and Amazon complaints, the same patent is now being asserted against the owners of the Apple Music and Amazon Music streaming services.

For now, Apple and Amazon must respond to the complaints, the latest targets of a patent Muvox has spent two years asserting across the music and technology industries.Music Business Worldwide