Music industry leaders, megastars pay tribute to Clive Davis

Clive Davis has been remembered by music industry leaders and some of the biggest artists he worked with, following the legendary executive’s death aged 94.

Davis, who founded Arista Records and most recently served as Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment, died at his home in Manhattan on Monday (June 22).

Sony Music, where Davis held that title until his death, paid tribute through Rob Stringer, Chairman of Sony Music Group and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment.

“Clive of course played a seminal role in the story of Sony Music through two incredible chapters, and he is responsible for a huge part of the recorded legacy of the company permanently,” said Stringer.

“Not only are many, many artists we represent continuously indebted to his service but so many staff members have been influenced and mentored by his deep love and respect for our company which he carried right up until today. Our working lives are better for having had his constant presence in the aura and perception of Sony Music.”

“Not only are many, many artists we represent continuously indebted to his service but so many staff members have been influenced and mentored by his deep love and respect for our company which he carried right up until today.” Rob Stringer, Sony Music Group

Bruce Springsteen, whom Davis signed to Columbia Records in the early 1970s, wrote: “Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis.”

“At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love,” Springsteen added.

Alicia Keys, whom Davis signed to J Records, posted a photograph of the pair alongside the words: “To Clive Davis, the visionary who transformed dreams into reality, leaving an indelible mark on music and lives worldwide.”

“the visionary who transformed dreams into reality, leaving an indelible mark on music and lives worldwide” Alicia Keys

Patti Smith, who spent much of her career on Arista Records, wrote: “This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”

Carlos Santana said in a statement: “Clive Davis was a visionary. He could hear the intangible before anyone else could see it. He believed in Santana from the beginning, and years later he believed in us again. That kind of faith is a beautiful blessing, and I will always be grateful.

“Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force. It brings people together beyond fear, beyond separation, beyond borders. He dedicated his life to championing artists and helping them share their gifts with the world.

“Clive understood that music is more than entertainment. Music is a healing force.” Carlos Santana

“Clive recognized the light in people. He encouraged artists to trust their own voice and step into their destiny. Because of his vision, countless musicians were able to reach hearts across the planet.

“I thank Clive for his friendship, his trust, and his belief in Santana. We celebrate his extraordinary journey and the legacy of joy, inspiration, and possibility that he leaves behind.

“We send our deepest love and blessings to his family and to all who were touched by his life.”

Merck Mercuriadis, the founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, addressed his tribute to Davis’s sons – Doug, Fred and Mitch.

“Dear Doug, Fred and Mitch, I am so sorry to hear of Clive’s passing,” Mercuriadis wrote. “We have all lost an extraordinary man the likes of which we will never see again but you have lost a father – a father to us all.”

He added: “It’s impossible to measure his impact on music, culture and life across the globe. He accelerated the growth of the music business like few others and he supported his artists like a man possessed.

“He accelerated the growth of the music business like few others and he supported his artists like a man possessed.” Merck Mercuriadis

“His focus on songs was unique in a post-Beatles world and as a result his emphasis and support of outside songwriters and producers was unparalleled.”

Mercuriadis continued: “It also must be mentioned that no one could launch an artist the way Clive could and the Clive playbook became the envy for anyone marketing and promoting music. Spotting talent is not difficult, spotting it and knowing what to do is something very very few can do.”

Added Mercuriadis: “His annual Grammy party was the only one that mattered and as anyone who ever had the privilege of attending can tell you he was also a special orator. Clive is the only person that I know that could introduce 50 superstars in a night with unbelievable dignity and elegance and never use the same adjective twice.

“Clive, Mo, Lenny, Berry, Ahmet, Jerry that’s Mt Rushmore with Alfred, Jac, Chris B, Herb, Jerry, Richard B, Simon, Chris W, Terry, Kenny, Leon and Jimmy on the next mountain face over.”

“My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. We owe a great debt to an incomparable man,” Mercuriadis wrote. “Godspeed, strength and love. This is a life to be celebrated.”

Also paying tribute: Monte and Avery Lipman, the brothers who founded Republic and began their careers working for Davis at Arista Records in the late 1980s.

“Avery and I got our start in the music business working for Clive at Arista Records in the late 1980s,” said Monte Lipman, CEO/Executive Chairman of Republic Collective.

“By virtue of being in his orbit, we had a front-row seat to his extraordinary success as he discovered and championed legendary artists who’ve gone on to make the world a better place.”

“By virtue of being in his orbit, we had a front-row seat to his extraordinary success as he discovered and championed legendary artists.” Monte Lipman, Republic

“It was his passion for culture, community and music, along with his unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of his life, that resonated with us so profoundly; but the most valuable lesson he ever taught us was that family always comes first,” Monte Lipman added.

“Earlier this year, Avery and I had the privilege of being recognized by Clive at his legendary Grammy Gala. To stand alongside him nearly 40 years later was a deeply meaningful full circle moment that we will always cherish and hold dear in our hearts. We love you Clive.”

Avery Lipman, COO/Vice Chairman of Republic, said: “My first job in the music business was working as Clive‘s part-time secretary. On my very first day, I handed him a list of missed calls and mentioned that his son had called while he was in a meeting.”

“Clive immediately told me, ‘If any of my children call, you need to grab me.’ From that day forward, I interrupted meetings and calls whenever one of his children reached out and every single time, he stopped what he was doing and took the call.”

“Years later, when people asked me what it was like to work for such an iconic executive, my first thought was always the same: he was the most devoted father. The world will remember Clive for his unparalleled contributions to music and culture, but I’ll always remember the example he set as a parent, mentor and leader. I am deeply grateful to have known him.”

“We never worked together, but I loved how he fused creative and commercial nous, setting the way for the modern music business. My deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, his four children, and countless friends.” Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, also paid tribute to Davis:

“When I think back over more than four decades of friendship with Clive Davis, two moments always come to mind,” said Grainge. “In 1981, I was in a basement club on Baker Street in London to see a band I desperately wanted to sign: Haircut 100. The moment I saw Clive there, I knew they’d sign to Arista.”

Grainge added: “I was introduced to him that night. As a young talent scout, I was completely intimidated. A couple of years ago, I was in France and Allen Grubman invited me to lunch with Clive and his partner. It was an unforgettable afternoon, with Clive serving as an encyclopedic guide through the history of the music business, his years at CBS Records, the artists, the bets he made and why he made them.

“We never worked together, but I loved how he fused creative and commercial nous, setting the way for the modern music business. My deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, his four children, and countless friends.”

“Clive Davis was a music publisher’s best friend – someone who always understood the value of a song and the songwriter.” Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing

Jon Platt, Chairman/CEO of Sony Music Publishing, paid tribute to Davis and remembered the exec’s appreciation of the value of songwriting: “Clive Davis was a music publisher’s best friend – someone who always understood the value of a song and the songwriter.

“What mattered most to Clive was a great song, and that passion was evident. We were fortunate to experience the one and only Clive Davis.”

Earlier today, Davis’ family issued the following statement: “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

“Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives.”

Harvey Mason jr., CEO, Recording Academy, said: “Music lost one of its most important and impactful figures today, and I lost a dear friend and mentor. With his ears of gold and natural gift of hitmaking, Clive Davis developed music’s brightest legends and stars, earning him four Grammy wins and the Recording Academy Trustees Award in 2000.

“Clive was a generous supporter of MusiCares, and the Recording Academy has been proud to co-host the annual Pre-Grammy Gala with him for over 15 years, a tradition Clive started over 50 years ago, gathering music’s most innovative and accomplished people every year on the Saturday night before the Grammy Awards. Clive being a part of our industry has made a massive impact on music people everywhere, including myself. Thank you, Clive, for all you’ve done for all of us in music. You will be missed!”

Barry Weiss, founder, Records, commented:“My memories and relationship with Clive Davis are hard to put into a brief sentence or two. Having grown up in the music business, I’ve heard his name for years and first met him at a CBS Records convention at the Century Plaza Hotel in 1972. I was also well aware of him through my father and his affiliation with Stax Records and my childhood neighbor Ron Alexenburg another protege of Clive’s like so many of us.

“We worked closely with him at Arista Records who was Jive Record’s US licensor in our infancy. Simply put he was a “record man’s record man”. Brilliant and expansive intellect, incredible taste and musical instincts and phenomenal problem solving abilities. All rolled into one very sophisticated, gentleman. As Clive Calder and I used to say ‘we’re in the record business while Clive is in Show Business!’. He will be missed.”

A lawyer by training, Davis joined Columbia Records in 1960 and was named President of the label in 1967, signing acts including Janis Joplin and Carlos Santana.

He founded Arista Records in 1974, building a roster that grew to include Whitney Houston, the Grateful Dead and Barry Manilow.

The Arista name was later revived as a frontline label by Sony Music in 2018.

In 2000, Davis launched J Records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that year as a non-performer.

The annual Pre-Grammy Gala, which Davis had hosted since 1976, took place most recently on January 31 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the Lipmans received the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honor.

In a 2017 interview with MBW, Davis reflected on the setbacks of his career: “You’ve got to be able to face adversity and count on resilience.”Music Business Worldwide