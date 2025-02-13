Music Business Worldwide launches The MBW Database, a vital new resource for the music industry (and its investors)

Music Business Worldwide has today (February 13) taken the wraps off an essential new product: The MBW Database.

The Database brings together 150+ charts and visualizations, built from over 2,500 data points… all easily categorizable and in one place.

Put simply, it’s a goldmine of information for observers of, and investors in, the modern music marketplace.

The MBW Database will be updated and added to each week, providing an ever-evolving center for understanding the financial progress and commercial status of music’s leading companies and markets.

Unlimited access to the MBW Database is exclusive to MBW+ subscribers. (If you haven’t subscribed to MBW+ yet, you can do so here; team discounts are available.)

“The MBW Database is a must-bookmark for anyone with a serious interest in how music’s key companies and territories are performing – and how they’ll perform in the future.”

Tim Ingham, founder of MBW, said: “For 10 years, Music Business Worldwide has consistently offered accurate, well-researched data in our reports and analysis.

“We’re excited to pool these assets into a single intuitive, centralized resource that will be dynamically updated every time new earnings or market information becomes available.

Whether it’s company-level data, comparative graphs between music biz rivals, or industry-standard market information, you’ll find it (and increasingly more of it) in The MBW Database.

MBW’s editorial and analysis team will naturally draw on The MBW Database each week to fuel insights and analysis, as well as exclusive data-led news stories.

Every chart in the Database is sourced where applicable; every data point has been independently verified by MBW’s team.

