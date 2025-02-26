Michael Lewan named Executive Director of Music Fights Fraud Alliance; YouTube Music, ONErpm, Revelator, Too Lost and more join as members

The Music Fights Fraud Alliance (MFFA) has appointed Michael Lewan as its first Executive Director.

Lewan will oversee the alliance’s strategic initiatives and operations from Washington, D.C.

Formed in June 2023, the Music Fights Fraud Alliance was launched by a number of companies across the global music industry “as a united front” to combat streaming fraud.

Lewan has “a robust background in government relations and advocacy,” according to the org. He most recently served as Managing Director of State and Federal Advocacy at the Recording Academy.

Music Fights Fraud members include CD Baby and FUGA alongside parent company Downtown, TuneCore and its parent company Believe, Amazon Music, Spotify, EMPIRE, Symphonic and United Masters.

The organization has also recently added new members, including YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Meta, ONErpm, STEM, Revelator, and Too Lost.

The organization claims to have “pioneered a cross-platform collaboration” to tackle fraud. The MFFA says one of its key achievements since its launch was the development of a “robust, shared database of identified fraud markers across multiple platforms and members.”

The database, developed in partnership with the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), lets MFFA members securely share and access “critical data” about fraudulent activities anonymously.

According to the MFFA, this data-sharing initiative “allows the Alliance to pool resources and knowledge, providing a unified approach to identifying, tracking, and disrupting fraud in real time”.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore, said: “We are thrilled to have Michael Lewan join Music Fights Fraud as our first Executive Director.

“When TuneCore and Believe co-founded the Music Fights Fraud Alliance together with Downtown, our goal was to unite the music industry, foster collaboration, and take smarter, more impactful action to tackle fraud in all its forms.

“Michael’s extensive experience in government relations, policy advocacy, and building stakeholder partnerships makes him the ideal leader to guide MFFA’s mission forward. His leadership and vision will be crucial as we continue working toward a more equitable and transparent music industry.”

Michael Lewan, Executive Director of Music Fights Fraud, added: “As streaming fraud increasingly threatens the livelihoods of artists and right holders and undermines the integrity of the music economy, the Alliance’s work has never been more critical.

“I am excited to lead this dedicated group of industry leaders in our mission to create a fairer, more secure, and more transparent music ecosystem. Together, we will continue to build on the progress we’ve made, strengthen our collaboration, and drive impactful solutions that protect artists and ensure they are fairly compensated for their work.”

Darren Owen, FUGA Vice President of Operations, said: “As founding members of MFFA, FUGA and Downtown have worked closely with the other early members to define how best to approach integration with the NCFTA API, as well as working to help define data structure and usability of the system to ensure we deliver on the goals set by the MFFA.

Ama Walton, EVP & General Counsel for Soundcloud, added: “Fairness and transparency are central to our mission at SoundCloud. By joining the Music Fights Fraud Alliance, we’re reinforcing our commitment to supporting artists and contributing to a safer, more sustainable music industry. Combating streaming fraud requires a unified effort, and we’re proud to stand together to uphold authenticity and ensure artists receive the compensation they deserve.”

Portia Sabin, President of Music Business Association, said: “Music Biz is proud to have been a part of overseeing the growth of this important industry alliance, and we believe Michael is the perfect person to grow and guide the Alliance into the future.”Music Business Worldwide