Michael Jackson movie becomes first biopic to cross $1 billion at global box office

Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, has become the first biopic to cross USD $1 billion at the global box office.

Lionsgate said on Sunday (July 12) that the film had reached a cumulative $1.001 billion worldwide, comprising $371.8 million in North America and $629.8 million from international markets.

For Sony Music Group, which owns half of Jackson’s catalog, the box office milestone is only part of the story.

The film has driven Michael Jackson‘s Spotify monthly listener count to around 105 million, up from about 68 million before its release.

Michael is the first film released by an independent studio to reach the $1 billion mark, and the first title in Lionsgate‘s history to do so, the studio said.

It is the second film to cross $1 billion in 2026, after Universal‘s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Lionsgate‘s previous highest-grossing release was 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which took $865 million.

Michael overtook 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed $911 million, in June to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

It then passed Oppenheimer‘s $975.8 million on June 28 to take the record for the highest-grossing biopic of any kind, as MBW reported.

The film opened on April 24 to $97.2 million domestically and $217 million worldwide – the largest opening weekend for a music biopic, ahead of Straight Outta Compton‘s $60.2 million debut in 2015.

“Michael‘s success was driven by our phenomenal partnership with our remarkable filmmakers Graham King and Antoine Fuqua, the incomparable cast led by Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo and Nia Long, and our successful collaboration with the Michael Jackson Estate,” Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said.

“Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theaters around the world.” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

“Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theaters around the world. Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience.”

Producer Graham King, who also produced Bohemian Rhapsody, added: “It’s been truly heartwarming to see people from all over the world, young and old, from all walks of life come together to experience this film and the joy that it’s brought to audiences everywhere.”

“It’s been truly heartwarming to see people from all over the world, young and old, from all walks of life come together to experience this film and the joy that it’s brought to audiences everywhere.” Graham King, Producer

Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, President of Universal Pictures International, said: “From its opening weekend to this historic milestone, Michael resonated with moviegoers worldwide and transcended the screen to become a cultural phenomenon. It has been a distinct privilege to bring this groundbreaking film to international audiences, and we are grateful to Graham King, Antoine Fuqua and Jaafar Jackson for delivering a cinematic sensation that proves, decades after his stardom, Michael Jackson remains a global superstar like no other.”

“From its opening weekend to this historic milestone, Michael resonated with moviegoers worldwide and transcended the screen to become a cultural phenomenon.” Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal Pictures International

Director Antoine Fuqua, said: “Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with Michael is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners.”

“Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with Michael is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners.” Antoine Fuqua, Director

Jackson’s catalog streams jumped 95% on the film’s opening weekend versus the weekend before, according to Luminate.

On Spotify, his monthly listeners rose from around 68 million to 73 million in the week after release, and have since climbed to around 105 million – a career high.

Across Jackson’s top 60 tracks, monthly plays rose from 467 million before the film to 1.21 billion afterward – around 748 million additional streams in under four weeks, according to Chartmetric.

Billie Jean climbed from 53.9 million to 130.4 million plays and climbed to No. 1 on Spotify‘s Daily Global chart, more than four decades after its 1983 release.

Beat It rose from 35.8 million to 100.6 million plays, while Human Nature increased 6.4x, from 9.8 million to 63.1 million.

For the tracking week ending May 7, 14 of Jackson’s songs charted simultaneously on Spotify‘s weekly global chart, led by Billie Jean at No. 3.

His album Thriller re-entered the Billboard 200’s top 10, rising to No. 5, while his hits set Number Ones sat at No. 6.

The surge reached beyond Spotify: on YouTube, Jackson was the most-played artist in the UK over the past month, with twice the plays of his nearest rival, Drake, according to the BBC.

The audience also skewed young and global, with 82% of Jackson’s Spotify listeners under 35 and Latin America overtaking the US as his largest regional bloc, per Chartmetric.

Officially licensed merchandise tied to the film, including Funko Pop figures modeled on Jackson’s music-video looks and cinema-exclusive apparel collections, also went on sale during the run.

The windfall is directly consequential for Sony Music Group, which holds a 50% stake in Jackson’s recorded masters and publishing catalog.

The 2023 transaction, cleared by a California appeals court in August 2024, valued Jackson’s music rights at up to $1.5 billion, with Sony reported to have paid at least $600 million for its half, as MBW reported.

Sony also distributes Jackson’s recorded music, meaning it shares in the film-driven uplift across both publishing and recordings.

Only Michael and Bohemian Rhapsody have taken the music-biopic genre near the $900 million mark, and no other music biopic has crossed $300 million.

The Box Office Mojo rankings reported by MBW place Bohemian Rhapsody second on $910.8 million, behind Michael‘s $1.001 billion.

2022’s Elvis ranks third on $288.7 million, followed by 2015’s Straight Outta Compton on $202.2 million.

2019’s Rocketman took around $195 million, 2024’s Bob Marley: One Love $180.8 million, and the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown $140 million.

The streaming halo is just as lopsided, with Jackson gaining around 40 million Spotify monthly listeners in four weeks – far more than the 8.1 million that Queen added after Bohemian Rhapsody, according to Chartmetric.

Elton John gained 1.8 million monthly listeners after 2019’s Rocketman, and Elvis Presley 1.5 million after 2022’s Elvis.

Biopics whose stars performed covers rather than the original recordings moved far less, with Aretha Franklin adding 143,000 monthly listeners after Respect and Judy Garland 121,000 after Judy.

Elvis also lifted Elvis Presley‘s estate value from around $500 million to close to $1 billion, according to Chartmetric.

Outside music, Michael‘s $1.001 billion surpasses Oppenheimer, the previous record-holder for biopics of any genre.

Michael has been available on premium video-on-demand since June 9, and reaches physical media on Tuesday (July 14).

Lionsgate is expected to green-light a second film about Jackson’s life, according to Variety.

The milestone strengthens Lionsgate‘s investor story following its separation from Starz in May 2025.

“Massive hits like The Housemaid and Michael are strengthening our brand,” CEO Jon Feltheimer said as the company reported results in May.Music Business Worldwide