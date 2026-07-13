Meta scraps AI Muse Image feature that scraped Instagram accounts, following CAA backlash

Meta has disabled a Muse Image feature that let users generate AI images by referencing public Instagram accounts.

The company confirmed the feature was “no longer available” on Friday (July 10), following criticism from talent agency CAA and performers’ union SAG-AFTRA.

The feature, part of Meta AI and built by Meta Superintelligence Labs, let any user @-mention a public Instagram account and generate new images, or “remixes,” referencing that account’s content.

It applied automatically to public Instagram accounts belonging to users aged 18 and over, with private accounts and those of under-18s excluded.

Public Instagram account holders had to ‘opt out’ to be excluded, rather than ‘opt in’ to express consent.

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way.

“We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” the Meta spokesperson added.

“We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available.” Meta spokesperson

The decision resonates across music, where CAA represents recording artists including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Weeknd.

Under the opt-out design, the public Instagram account of any such adult artist could be referenced by other users to generate AI images unless the artist switched the feature off.

CAA called on Meta to overhaul the tool in a statement last Wednesday (July 8).

The firm’s statement read: “No one’s name, image, likeness, voice, or creative work should be used by any third party, including AI models, without clear, documented consent. True innovation puts creators first: respecting their rights, protecting their livelihoods, and giving them real control, not handing it over to platforms.

“We have raised our concerns with Meta on behalf of our clients, voicing our disapproval and perspective on the need for a more responsible approach. We call on Meta to make protection the default on Muse Image, not the exception, and enable individuals to opt-in if they want to allow usage of their image or likeness for AI content creation.”

“CAA believes in the power of new technology, but not at the cost of individuals’ rights or livelihoods.” CAA Statement RE: Muse Image

CAA continued: “Artists deserve to decide if and how their likeness and work is used, with consent and the ability to set their own terms. This means letting creators impose restrictions, monitor usage, and prevent unauthorized endorsements or exploitation. Responsible AI requires clear disclosures and swift removal of unauthorized content.

“There must be easy ways to spot, track, and take down misuse, and it should be clear when something is AI-generated. CAA believes in the power of new technology, but not at the cost of individuals’ rights or livelihoods. The future of creativity depends on respecting the ownership and autonomy of those who make it possible.”

After Meta‘s reversal, CAA welcomed the decision.

“We commend Meta for its swift decision to remove the Muse Image feature,” CAA said.

“Putting individual rights and consent at the forefront is essential to building responsible technology. We look forward to ongoing conversations to ensure creators stay protected as technology evolves,” the CAA statement added.

Meta had initially defended the feature after CAA‘s first statement.

SAG-AFTRA escalated the pressure on Meta on Thursday (July 9), telling members to opt out of the tool.

“Meta now lets anyone use your Instagram photos in AI images without your consent,” SAG-AFTRA wrote in a social media post.

“SAG-AFTRA recommends that #SagAftraMembers (and all Instagram users) opt-OUT of Meta‘s new AI image generation tool, Muse Image. Take action to protect your likeness.”

SAG-AFTRA welcomed the reversal once the feature was pulled.

“With the dangers of nonconsensual digital replicas well known to all, a feature that encouraged that behavior is unwise,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We appreciate its discontinuance. It is the responsible thing to do.”

CAA has placed itself at the center of the entertainment industry’s response to AI-generated likenesses.

The agency was the first partner to test YouTube‘s AI likeness-detection tools, in December 2024.

CAA has also built its own archive of client likenesses.

The agency launched the CAA vault with AI firm Veritone in 2024, a facility that scans clients’ faces, bodies, movements, and voices to create digital doubles.

Participating talent can store and monetize their likeness through the CAA vault, the companies said.

CAA charges clients a fee to take part, though the agency has not disclosed the amount.

“This is giving the ability to start setting precedents for what consent-based use of AI looks like,” CAA’s Head of Strategic Development Alexandra Shannon said.

Musicians have also moved to protect their likenesses as AI tools have spread, with Taylor Swift applying to register her voice and likeness as US federal trademarks in April, according to MBW.

Congress is weighing the NO FAKES Act, which would create a federal right over a person’s voice and visual likeness, as MBW has reported.

The Muse Image episode echoes OpenAI‘s Sora video app, which launched with an opt-out approach to copyright before OpenAI changed course and later shut the feature down, according to Variety.Music Business Worldwide