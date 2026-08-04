Merlin signs Spotify licensing deal for AI-powered ‘fan-made’ covers and remixes

Spotify has signed a licensing agreement with Merlin, the digital licensing partner for independent labels and distributors, for its upcoming fan-made covers and remixing tool.

The tool will let fans create covers and remixes of songs from participating Merlin members’ artists and songwriters.

It will launch as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium users, and according to the company, “will create an additional revenue stream for participating artists”.

Universal Music Group struck the first deal for the tool with Spotify in May.

Spotify and UMG described the tool as “powered by generative AI technology.”

The Merlin agreement, announced on Tuesday (August 4), extends it to the independent sector.

According to a press release, it gives “artists on labels under Merlin’s Spotify agreement the option to participate” in the initiative.

Tuesday’s announcement arrives on the same day Spotify reported its Q2 2026 earnings.

The platform said it reached 300 million Premium subscribers in the quarter, crossing that threshold for the first time.

Spotify has said the ‘Fan-made’ initiative rests on “consent, credit and compensation” for participating artists and songwriters.

Spotify first outlined the plan in October 2025, when it said it would build “artist-first AI music products” with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Believe.

At the time, Spotify framed the plan as an intention to license rather than a set of binding deals.

As of publication, Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group and Believe had not announced their own agreements for the tool.

Until the Merlin deal, the tool had covered only Universal Music Group‘s catalog.

“This agreement with Merlin ensures participating artists are credited and compensated, and that every creation drives listeners back to the original work.” Charlie Hellman, Spotify

“This agreement with Merlin ensures participating artists are credited and compensated, and that every creation drives listeners back to the original work,” said Charlie Hellman, SVP and Global Head of Music at Spotify. “We’re proud to extend this model to the independent community, and we look forward to welcoming more partners as we continue to build.”

Photo credit: Claire Jonas “Spotify‘s respect for our members’ and their artists’ rights is exemplary, making our decision to work on this project an easy one.” Charlie Lexton, Merlin

“Giving our members’ artists the choice to make their music available as part of this exciting technology, while ensuring the opportunity to participate in an additional revenue stream, is exactly what Merlin is here to do,” said Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin.

“Spotify‘s respect for our members’ and their artists’ rights is exemplary, making our decision to work on this project an easy one.”

Merlin, which represents independent labels across more than 70 countries, renewed its global licensing deal with Spotify in September 2025.

The group says its membership accounts for 15% of the global recorded music market.

The Spotify deal is the latest AI-related agreement for Merlin, which in January licensed its members’ recordings to AI music platform Udio.

Merlin also signed a licensing deal with ElevenLabs for its Eleven Music platform in August 2025.

Merlin has negotiated licensing deals with platforms including Apple, Meta and YouTube.

The paid add-on is part of a Spotify strategy to sell features on top of a standard Premium subscription.

In February 2025, Bloomberg reported that Spotify was weighing a ‘Music Pro’ tier costing up to $5.99 more per month, with an AI remix tool among the possible perks.Music Business Worldwide