Merlin joins Music Fights Fraud Alliance to tackle streaming fraud

Independent music licensing group Merlin has joined the Music Fights Fraud Alliance to support efforts to combat streaming manipulation that diverts revenue from legitimate artists.

The move comes as digital platforms face growing pressure to address fake streams generated through bots and other deceptive practices, which cost the music industry around $2 billion annually. According to Beatdapp’s estimate, streaming fraud accounts for at least 10% of all song streams.

“Illegitimate activity siphons revenue away from genuine artists and undermines trust across the entire ecosystem,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “We believe that protecting the value of music is rooted in collaboration, accountability, and transparency.”

Founded in 2023, the Music Fights Fraud Alliance now includes more than 20 members spanning digital platforms, distributors, and rights holders. Founding members include CD Baby and its parent company Downtown, TuneCore and its parent company Believe, DistroKid, UnitedMasters, Symphonic, EMPIRE, and Vydia, along with digital service providers Spotify and Amazon Music.

“Illegitimate activity siphons revenue away from genuine artists and undermines trust across the entire ecosystem.” Jeremy Sirota, Merlin

The organization recently added new members, including YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Meta, ONErpm, STEM, Revelator, and Too Lost.

The coalition works with the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance to maintain a database of fraud markers, allowing members to identify and respond to suspicious streaming activity in real time.

“Since the MFFA’s founding, Merlin has championed its work to our members. By joining the MFFA, we can help to better defend the rights of genuine artists and build a more ethical digital marketplace,” said Sirota.

Michael Lewan, Executive Director of MFFA, said the organization is “thrilled” to bring Merlin on board.

“Merlin’s proactive stance, sophisticated internal processes, and leadership on content integrity make them a powerful voice in the fight against illegitimate activity,” Lewan said.

“Their involvement will strengthen our collective global efforts to create a more fair, transparent, and accountable streaming economy.”

Shortly before joining the alliance, Merlin appointed Sarah McNabb as its first Director of Content Integrity. McNabb leads a cross-functional task force that collaborates with digital partners and trade associations while providing members with guidance on fraud prevention and detection.

“Due to the constantly evolving nature of fraud, collaboration is essential. Artists, managers, labels, distributors, and digital platforms must all work together, each contributing their expertise. As the most trusted partner for independents worldwide, we’re proud to join MFFA,” said McNabb.

Merlin’s participation in the Music Fights Fraud Alliance expands the alliance’s reach among independent music companies.

“At Merlin, we work tirelessly to uphold standards that protect our members and the artists they represent,” said McNabb.

The development at MFFA follows the February appointment of Lewan as its first Executive Director.

Music Business Worldwide