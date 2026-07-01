Merlin appoints former Downtown exec Harmen Hemminga as VP, Business Development

Merlin, the digital music licensing partner for independent labels and distributors, has appointed Harmen Hemminga as Vice President, Business Development.

The appointment is effective Wednesday (July 1), with Hemminga reporting directly to Merlin CEO Charlie Lexton.

It is a newly created position, focused on collective value, emerging technologies and strategic opportunities for Merlin‘s global membership.

Hemminga joins Merlin from Downtown Music, where he most recently served as VP Product & Services Strategy.

He spent more than nine years across Downtown and its distribution subsidiary FUGA, in senior roles spanning product strategy, licensing, partnerships and strategic projects.

Before FUGA, he worked across artist management, A&R, marketing, publishing and the live music sector, including helping to establish the record label and publishing division of Dutch company ID&T / Headliner Entertainment.

He also founded the music consultancy Creative Consortium.

Hemminga departs Downtown months after the company was acquired by Universal Music Group.

UMG‘s Virgin Music Group completed its USD $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings on February 20, in a deal covered by MBW.

That deal brought Downtown businesses including FUGA, CD Baby and Songtrust under UMG‘s ownership. Merlin, meanwhile, represents the independent sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Charlie Lexton, CEO of Merlin, said: “Harmen is an innovative thinker who will play an important role in helping us create, identify and pursue opportunities that create meaningful value for our members around the world.

“He brings industry know-how, strong commercial instincts and a proven track record of helping independent music businesses grow and adapt in a rapidly changing market.

“His experience both with labels and in distribution gives him invaluable perspective on the issues and opportunities our members face. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

“Harmen is an innovative thinker who will play an important role in helping us create, identify and pursue opportunities that create meaningful value for our members around the world.” Charlie Lexton, Merlin

Hemminga said: “Merlin occupies a unique position in the global music industry and has an exceptional track record of delivering value for independent music companies.

“I’ve long admired the organization’s mission and the role it plays in helping independents compete and thrive in the digital marketplace. The industry is evolving rapidly, creating new opportunities as well as new challenges.

“I’ve long admired the organization’s mission and the role it plays in helping independents compete and thrive in the digital marketplace. The industry is evolving rapidly, creating new opportunities as well as new challenges.” Harmen Hemminga, Merlin

Added Hemminga: “I’m excited to join the team and look forward to helping Merlin identify strategic opportunities that support its members and strengthen the independent music sector.”

The hire lands as Merlin pushes deeper into licensing deals with AI companies.

In August 2025, Merlin signed a licensing deal with ElevenLabs for its Eleven Music platform.

Merlin followed that in January 2026 with an AI licensing agreement with Udio, which had settled copyright infringement lawsuits brought by Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

“As AI develops, it is critical to Merlin that we work with partners who respect artists, their work, and the requirement to license music,” Lexton said of the deal.

Merlin also renewed its multi-year global licensing partnership with Spotify in September 2025.

Merlin says its membership spans more than 70 countries and represents 15% of the global recorded music market.

The organization previously said that it generated a record $1.64 billion in revenue for its members in 2024, as previously reported by MBW.

Merlin is funded by a 1.5% administration fee and operates for the benefit of its members.

Charlie Lexton took over as Merlin CEO on January 1, succeeding Jeremy Sirota, who stepped down at the end of 2025.

Merlin said the Hemminga appointment forms part of its ongoing investment in its team and capabilities.Music Business Worldwide