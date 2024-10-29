Megan Thee Stallion joins Weverse, as HYBE revamps superfan platform to include ‘advanced translation features’ for artist posts

Weverse, the superfan platform owned by HYBE, has added Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion to its roster of global artists.

Megan Thee Stallion becomes the latest superstar to join the platform following the addition of Ariana Grande in July and the Kid LAROI earlier this month.

The platform said on Tuesday (Octber 29) that Megan Thee Stallion will engage directly with her fans through community posts, live streams, live chats, and digital ‘Fan Letters’.

HYBE noted that the platform also offers exclusive content and e-commerce for artist merchandise, creating what it calls “a dynamic and streamlined space for superfans”.

Megan Thee Stallion’s arrival on the platform follows the news that Weverse is launching a set of new higher-priced membership tiers for users on December 1.

Building on its recent partnership with Universal Music Group and a lineup of stars like Ariana Grande, the Kid LAROI, Conan Gray, and now Megan Thee Stallion, Weverse currently has over 160 global artists on its platform.

According to the company, 90% of its 10 million active users are based outside Korea. Weverse counts users across 245 countries.

Alongside Megan Thee Stallion’s addition to the platform, Weverse has rolled out what it calls a “significant” platform update that introduced personalized features that it says are “tailored to its diverse global audience and each user’s unique preferences”.

The platform will introduce what it calls “advanced translation” features across artist posts, articles, and fan-generated content, which will be automatically translated into their initially chosen language.

Additionally, the new UI/UX will let fans pin up to four of their favorite artist communities at the top of their home screen, while region-based artist recommendations and local event updates create a “more relevant experience”, the company said on Tuesday (October 29).

Later this year, Weverse Shop will also “optimize” its e-commerce experience by automatically detecting users’ location.

All the new features will be accompanied by a new “deep navy” color scheme, which, according to HYBE, symbolizes “a fresh change and Weverse’s dedication to become a globally inclusive fan platform”.

“While we celebrate the expansion into various genres and a growing international audience, our commitment remains unchanged: continuously optimizing how fans connect with their favorite artists.” Joon Choi, Weverse

Joon Choi, President of Weverse Company, stated: “As we continue to welcome global artists like Megan Thee Stallion in addition to Ariana Grande and Conan Gray, we are excited to expand our tailored fandom services to solidify our position as the ultimate global superfan platform.”

“While we celebrate the expansion into various genres and a growing international audience, our commitment remains unchanged: continuously optimizing how fans connect with their favorite artists.”

This announcement follows the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new deluxe album, MEGAN: ACT II, and her music video for Bigger in Texas.

She has earned three No.1’s on the Hot 100, including HISS, Savage (Remix) with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B.

Megan Thee Stallion inked a distribution deal with Warner Music in February that allowed her to remain independent.Music Business Worldwide