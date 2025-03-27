Megan Ogleby-Page promoted to Head of Operations at UK’s Digital entertainment and retail association

Megan Ogleby-Page has been promoted to Head of Operations at the UK’s Digital entertainment and retail association (ERA).

Ogleby-Page is described by ERA as “the driving force behind Record Store Day for over a decade” in the UK.

The move now gives her oversight of all ERA’s activities, reporting to CEO Kim Bayley.

Ogleby-Page joined ERA straight from university in 2014.

During her time as lead coordinator and driver of Record Store Day, the annual promotion has become what ERA claims to be “the UK’s most successful new music promotion of the 21st century, last year generating additional sales through indie record stores of around £10 million”.

Highlights included the recruitment of Elton John (2017) and Kate Bush (2024) as Record Store Day ambassadors, the striking of sponsorship deals with brands including Bowers & Wilkins and Studio Miraval and the development of RSD’s close partnership with BBC 6 Music and successful collaboration with charity WarChild.

Ogleby-Page also played a key role in the launch in 2018 of National Album Day, a collaboration between ERA and record companies trade association the BPI.

Most recently she has driven ERA’s new Future Leaders Programme, designed to celebrate and support emerging executive talent in the digital entertainment and retail sector.

“Megan is a force of nature and has more than proved herself on Record Store Day. I am delighted she will now have the opportunity to apply her talents to ERA’s broader activities.” Kim Bayley, ERA

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “This is an incredibly well-deserved promotion. Megan is a force of nature and has more than proved herself on Record Store Day.

“I am delighted she will now have the opportunity to apply her talents to ERA’s broader activities.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity now to work on behalf of all of our streaming and High Street and internet retail members as well as the independents I have championed for the past 10 years.” Megan Ogleby-Page

Megan Ogleby-Page added: “The sector we at ERA are proud to represent has transformed the entertainment sector over the past decade and returned it to growth.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity now to work on behalf of all of our streaming and High Street and internet retail members as well as the independents I have championed for the past 10 years. I am grateful to the ERA board and in particular to Kim Bayley for her faith and mentorship.”

The next edition of Record Store Day takes place on April 12, 2025 with 430 exclusive releases and 275 participating independent stores.

Ogleby-Page was named to UK trade title Music Week’s 2018 Women in Music roll of honor; named Young Achiever of the Year (Trade Association Awards 2018); and runner-up Young Business Person of the Year (Federation of Small Business Awards 2017).

She is currently studying for an MBA alongside her duties at ERA and will take up the role of Head of Operations on April 1, 2025.Music Business Worldwide