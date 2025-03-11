Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine’s Tradecraft label strikes deal with Frontiers Label Group for new album

Grammy-winning, multiplatinum heavy metal band Megadeth has announced an agreement for founder and frontman Dave Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint with the Frontiers Label Group’s new imprint, BLKIIBLK.

In this new arrangement, BKLIIBLK will exclusively release the band’s forthcoming album globally.

Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie rock labels across the Italian market.

The company later started working with global artists including Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO.

Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard.

The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville.

According to Frontiers, the new BLKIIBLK imprint “aims to bring a fresh perspective by focusing on innovative and boundary-pushing artists”.

“When I first met Tom Lipsky and Bob Chiappardi back in the day I had no idea we would be working together again so many years in the future,” Dave Mustaine said.

Added Mustaine: “I look forward to working with Serafino and the team in Italy and I can’t wait for the fans to hear the songs from our new record.”

Serafino Perugino, President & CEO of Frontiers Label Group, said: “As the owner of Frontiers, I am honored to be working with Megadeth, a band that has shaped the sound of metal for decades.

“This collaboration reflects our dedication to bringing the best in rock and metal to our audience.”

Danny Nozell, CEO, CTK, said: “Myself, Justis Mustaine and Steve Ross at CTK Enterprises are extremely excited for the partnership with Dave Mustaine’s Tradecraft Records and BLKIIBLK.

“Looking forward to getting this new album out to the world and combining teams with Serafino and Tom for the global attack.”

Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, said: “When BLKIIBLK Records was formed, the very first artist we agreed was ideal to define the creative mission of the label was Megadeth.

“Now, it is a reality. The band is crushing it in the studio. Danny Nozell, Justis Mustaine, Steve Ross and the team at CTK are developing an incredible global plan, and our team is thrilled, primed and ready to shake up the world of hard rock and metal!”

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine, Megadeth is one of the “big four” of American thrash metal along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer.

Since their debut Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! in 1985, Megadeth have earned 12 Grammy nominations, winning their first in 2017 for Dystopia (Best Metal Performance), and have sold over 50 million albums worldwide.Music Business Worldwide