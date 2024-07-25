Maximilian Kolb exits role as BMG’s EVP Repertoire and Marketing, Continental Europe

BMG‘s Maximilian Kolb has stepped down as EVP of Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe after over a decade with the company.

Alistair Norbury, President Repertoire & Marketing UK & APAC, will assume Kolb’s responsibilities on an interim basis until the end of the year.

Kolb joined BMG in 2012 as an A&R manager and gradually took on more responsibilities, ultimately being appointed as Managing Director GSA in 2019.

He was then promoted to EVP Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe in 2021.

During his tenure at BMG, the company notes that it “significantly grew” its recordings and publishing businesses.

Artist and publishing client successes highlighted by BMG during this time include Max Giesinger, Kontra K, Cypress Hill, Marteria, Adel Tawil, Lina, Solomun, Scorpions, Robin Schulz, and Silbermond.

Among the acquisitions led by Kolb were German Schlager label Telamo and rights packages from Tina Turner, Jean-Michel Jarre, Martin Solveig, Nena (band), Cro, and Eurodance acts including Snap!, Haddaway and Dr. Alban.

“I owe the company a lot, and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.” Maximilian Kolb

Commenting on his departure from the company, Kolb said: “The music industry is undergoing one of its most revolutionary periods, and after 12 years at BMG, it’s time for a new chapter and to continue to ensure that artists and songwriters can make the most of the changes we’re experiencing.

“I owe the company a lot, and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. We have accomplished a great deal together and I am particularly proud of the European team and where it is today.”

“I would like to thank Maximilian for his extraordinary dedication and contributions to BMG over the years.” Thomas Coesfeld, BMG

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld added: “I would like to thank Maximilian for his extraordinary dedication and contributions to BMG over the years.

“His leadership and vision have been instrumental in the growth and success of our GSA and Continental Europe operations. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Elsewhere at BMG, in May, the company’s former EVP Global Corporate Communications Steve Redmond stepped down from his role at the company after 12 years.

In March, BMG’s former Chief Content Officer Dominique Casimir stepped down from her role after 15 years with the company.

The former long-running boss of BMG, Hartwig Masuch, stepped down as CEO of the Bertelsmann-owned company last year.

He was succeeded by Thomas Coesfeld, who joined Berlin-headquartered BMG as CFO in April 2021. Coesfeld has led the company since July 2023.

Coesfeld was appointed to the Executive Board of BMG parent company Bertelsmann earlier this month.

In October, Coesfeld confirmed to staff that BMG would be reorganizing its global structure in pursuit of his strategic goal for the company to become “more efficient and more effective”.

The biggest change under that plan saw BMG discontinue its centralized international marketing department for recordings, had previously been led by the company’s EVP Global Repertoire, Fred Casimir, who has also exited the company.

In January, Thomas Coesfeld told MBW how the company is preparing for the “tectonic shifts” affecting the music rights business.

Part of those preparations have included changes to its digital and physical music distribution arrangements; focusing purely on music publishing and recordings; and reducing overheads.

The executive has also committed to “doubling down” on BMG’s investment in the United States. Last month, BMG restructured its frontline recorded music team led by Jon Loba, and struck a deal with Republic Records for the new Jelly Roll album.

BMG’s annual revenues hit EUR €905 million (USD $979m) in FY 2023, up 4.6% YoY.

BMG’s operating EBITDA in 2023 stood at EUR €194 million ($210m), which was flat vs. the prior year’s EBITDA result of €195 million.Music Business Worldwide