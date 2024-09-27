Max Lousada’s farewell note to Warner Music Group staff: ‘Ultimately, music has to win. It’s just too important not to.’

Max Lousada, the longtime CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, has written a note to WMG’s staff as he prepares to exit his role on September 30.

As reported last month, Lousada is stepping down after eight successful years in the role, and 20 years at WMG.

He will remain as an advisor to WMG through January 31, 2025.

In the note sent to WMG staffers today (September 27), obtained by MBW, Lousada wrote that “although I’ll be working in an advisory capacity till the end of January, it feels like this is the moment to thank you all for what has been the most extraordinary experience and the most incredible honour”.

He added: “My entire career, from my indie roots through my 21 years here at Warner, has been guided by one simple truth: People who can make music that moves people are special.

“The world needs them. It’s a privilege to help those artists be seen, heard, appreciated and, ultimately, to succeed.”

Lousada is Warner Music Group’s first dedicated CEO of Recorded Music since Lyor Cohen, who left the major in 2012.

The British executive began his music industry career straight out of college, founding his own distribution company, In A Silent Way.

In 2000, he became the European Managing Director for the influential New York-based hip-hop label Rawkus Records, where he worked with artists such as Mos Def, Black Star, Talib Kwali and Pharoahe Monch.

In 2002, he joined Mushroom Records as Head of A&R, signing ambient dance act Zero 7 and overseeing releases from acts such as Muse, Ash, Garbage and DJ Paul Oakenfold. .

Following Warner Music UK’s acquisition of Mushroom Records in 2003, Lousada became Head of A&R at Atlantic UK, rising to President, before being named Chairman in 2009.

Lousada was named Warner Music UK CEO in 2013, stepping up from his role as Chairman of Atlantic UK – where his roster included Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, James Blunt, Plan B, Damien Rice, Birdy and Rudimental.

His tenure as CEO of Recorded Music started in October 2017.

Elsewhere in his note to WMG staff, Lousada wrote of his “huge respect to everyone who champions artists every day by supporting their creativity, telling their stories, fuelling their fandom, and taking them global, as well as the unsung heroes protecting artists’ rights, getting them paid, and making sure all of us are equipped to do our best work”.

He added: “Everyone here plays their part and, whatever your role, know that I see you and I appreciate you. It has been my privilege to work with you and to lead you.”

He also delivered the following message to those “taking Warner into its next era”:

“Remember that, at its very best, music is the sound of change. What the most iconic artists and the most enduring businesses have in common is evolution. Sometimes that’s exhilarating, sometimes it’s messy and difficult,” wrote Lousada.

“I encourage you to embrace ALL of it because it’s when we challenge ourselves to move forward that artists win, fans win, and we win. Ultimately, music has to win. It’s just too important not to.”

Lousada’s departure from WMG arrives alongside other notable changes to the major’s senior ranks, with colleagues Julie Greenwald and Kevin Liles also leaving Warner Music Group at the end of the month.

Yesterday (September 26), outgoing Atlantic Music Group Chairman Julie Greenwald sent her own farewell note to the company’s staff, as the exec prepares to leave the company after 20 years.

On Monday (September 23), Atlantic Music Group revealed its new leadership team and broader company structure under incoming CEO Elliot Grainge.

You can read Max Lousada’s farewell note to WMG staff in full below:

Hi everyone,

Monday will be my last day as CEO, Warner Recorded Music.

Although I’ll be working in an advisory capacity till the end of January, it feels like this is the moment to thank you all for what has been the most extraordinary experience and the most incredible honour.

My entire career, from my indie roots through my 21 years here at Warner, has been guided by one simple truth: People who can make music that moves people are special. The world needs them. It’s a privilege to help those artists be seen, heard, appreciated and, ultimately, to succeed.

So I want to express my gratitude to all the artists and managers who put their faith in me and in Warner to support them. Being there from the beginning with superstars like Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and David Guetta; our partnerships with legends like Coldplay and Linkin Park; being entrusted with the catalogs of icons like David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, and Led Zeppelin; seeing artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, CKay, Zach Bryan, Myke Towers, Gunna, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Benson Boone, and Charli xcx make their mark on culture…these and so many others are memories and relationships I will treasure.

I want to give huge respect to everyone who champions artists every day by supporting their creativity, telling their stories, fuelling their fandom, and taking them global, as well as the unsung heroes protecting artists’ rights, getting them paid, and making sure all of us are equipped to do our best work. Everyone here plays their part and, whatever your role, know that I see you and I appreciate you. It has been my privilege to work with you and to lead you.

I would like to thank Len for backing Warner, and to wish him, Robert, and the WMG leadership team every success in steering this unique and historic company forward.

For all of you taking Warner into its next era, remember that, at its very best, music is the sound of change. What the most iconic artists and the most enduring businesses have in common is evolution. Sometimes that’s exhilarating, sometimes it’s messy and difficult. I encourage you to embrace ALL of it because it’s when we challenge ourselves to move forward that artists win, fans win, and we win. Ultimately, music has to win. It’s just too important not to.

Whatever my next era looks like, I’ll always be rooting for you and I hope many of our paths will cross again.

For now, I’m going to go and put a record on…

Thank you, all of you, for everything.

