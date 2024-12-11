Mark Robinson joins Virgin Music Group as Executive Vice President, Global Business and Legal Affairs

Universal Music Group‘s Virgin Music Group has appointed Mark Robinson as Executive Vice President, Global Business and Legal Affairs.

According to VMG, in this newly created role, and as part of Virgin’s senior leadership team, Robinson will coordinate the company’s global business affairs and corporate strategy.

Robinson will also act as a resource for “dealmakers across the world to facilitate best practices and help to create the most impactful partnerships possible,” VMG said on Wednesday (December 11).

The exec will be based in New York City and will report directly to Pastor and JT Myers, Co-CEOs of Virgin Music Group.

Robinson joins Virgin Music Group from Paramount Global where he oversaw music business affairs and legal strategy for Paramount brands including MTV, CBS, BET, Nickelodeon, CMT, Showtime, and Paramount+.

Prior to that, he served as General Counsel and Partner, Business & Legal Affairs at 300 Entertainment. He held a similar role as General Counsel at BMG NA.

Robinson also served for almost a decade in Business Affairs at Warner Music Group beginning in 2004 holding key positions across their independent divisions.

“Virgin is building a next-generation music company, and I am looking forward to working with their world-class team on the wide variety of exciting global deals they have in the pipeline.” Mark Robinson

“I am thrilled to re-unite with Nat and JT who I worked with previously and deeply respect,” said Robinson.

“This is a key hire for us as we continue to grow Virgin’s client base around the world through innovative dealmaking.” Nat Pastor, Virgin Music Group

Nat Pastor, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group, said: “Over the 30 years he has spent in our business, Mark has built a reputation as a savvy dealmaker across recorded music, music publishing, television and more.

"This is a key hire for us as we continue to grow Virgin's client base around the world through innovative dealmaking."