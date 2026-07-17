Marcela Moreira appointed Country Director for Brazil at Believe

Believe has appointed Marcela Moreira as its Country Director in Brazil.

Moreira took up the role on Thursday (July 16), overseeing all of Believe‘s business lines in the country: Artist Services, Label & Artist Solutions, and TuneCore.

The appointment adds to Believe‘s presence in Brazil, which the company describes as one of its most strategic markets worldwide.

Moreira joins with more than 16 years of experience in the music industry, including roles at Sony Music and Warner Music in Brazil and internationally.

Her career has included assignments in London and Miami, spanning artist development, commercial strategy, and digital transformation, as well as global campaigns for Latin artists.

Based at Believe‘s Rio de Janeiro office, she arrives as the company marks two decades in operation.

Believe says it holds a leading position in forró in Brazil, a genre it describes as a major growth engine for its business in the country.

Its forró roster includes João Gomes, Nattan, Felipe Amorim, Xand Avião, Iguinho & Lulinha, Manim, Taty Girl, and Priscila Senna.

“Brazil is one of the world’s most vibrant and influential music markets, and Believe has built a unique position by combining global scale with strong local expertise.” Marcela Moreira, Believe

“Brazil is one of the world’s most vibrant and influential music markets, and Believe has built a unique position by combining global scale with strong local expertise. I am thrilled to take on this leadership role at such an important moment for both the company and the industry, working alongside artists, labels, and partners to create new opportunities for sustainable growth,” said Marcela Moreira.

For Alejandra Olea, Believe‘s Managing Director, Americas, the hire supports the company’s growth across the region.

“We are very excited to welcome Marcela to Believe. Her national and international experience, deep industry knowledge, and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue accelerating our growth in Brazil,” Olea said.

“At a time when the richness and diversity of Brazilian music are gaining increasing relevance both domestically and internationally, Marcela joins us to strengthen our commitment to artists and labels, expand opportunities, and contribute to the sustainable development of careers in an increasingly connected market.” Alejandra Olea, Believe

“Beyond being a highly respected executive, her arrival strengthens a commitment that is part of Believe‘s identity: increasing representation and the presence of women in leadership positions across the music industry. At a time when the richness and diversity of Brazilian music are gaining increasing relevance both domestically and internationally, Marcela joins us to strengthen our commitment to artists and labels, expand opportunities, and contribute to the sustainable development of careers in an increasingly connected market.”

Brazil was the world’s eighth-largest recorded music market in 2025, up one place from the prior year, according to the IFPI’s Global Music Report 2026.

Its recorded music revenues grew by 14.1% YoY in 2025, within a Latin American region that the IFPI ranked as the fastest-growing in the world, up 17.1% YoY.

Moreira joins during a period of change at Believe.

The company restructured its global organization on July 9, naming Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain as President of Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions, and Romain Becker as Group Chief Operating Officer.

Believe was taken majority-private in 2024 by a consortium including its founder, EQT and TCV, and generated more than USD $1 billion in revenue that year.

In May, Believe launched its Label & Artist Solutions business in the United States, led by Thomas Maxwell.

The company also promoted Akhila Shankar to Director of Artist Services for India and South Asia.

Believe operates in more than 50 countries and employs over 2,000 people, with brands including Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore and Sentric.Music Business Worldwide