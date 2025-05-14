Maarten Steinkamp appointed Interim President of Armada Music Group

Maarten Steinkamp has been appointed Interim President of Armada Music Group, effective immediately.

Armada Music Group is the parent company of Armada Music, BEAT Music Fund, and Armada Music Publishing.

The company said that Steinkamp’s work will focus primarily on preparing the company for its “next phase” and ensuring Armada’s back-end departments are equipped to support its “continued growth”.

He will report directly to Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group, and is based in the Netherlands.

Steinkamp has worked closely with Armada as an interim board consultant for the past several months.

He has previously held several senior leadership roles, including Managing Director of BMG Benelux, EVP of BMG ASEAN in Singapore, CEO of BMG Germany in Munich.

Steinkamp also served as President of BMG International in New York, where he was also a member of the global executive board.

He later served as chairman and CEO of London-based Sony BMG Europe.

“Maarten’s leadership, strategic insight, and deep understanding of our industry is second to none,” said Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group.

“With Maarten’s continued support, I’m confident we will unlock new opportunities together and take Armada Music Group to even greater heights.”

Steinkamp added: “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with Armada at such an exciting time for the company and our entire industry.”

“I look forward to working alongside this passionate team and building on the incredible work they’re doing in the dance space.”

Armada Music was founded by Armin van Buuren.



The company launched the BEAT Music Fund in 2023 which it described as the first-ever dance music investment fund and aimed for $100 million in acquisitions over two years.

In early 2024, the company reorganized itself under a new parent company – Armada Music Group – and revised that number to $500 million over the next five years.

Some of the BEAT Music Fund’s recent transactions include music rights deals with Tiga, producer Kevin Saunderson, Markus Schulz, Robbie Rivera, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jax Jones, Amba Shepherd, VIVa MUSiC, Sola Records, NYC-based house label King Street Sounds, Chocolate Puma and more.

BEAT, which stands for “Best Ever Acquired Tracks,” is backed by Pinnacle Financial Partners, a Nashville, Tennessee-based financial services firm.Music Business Worldwide