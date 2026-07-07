Luther Vandross Estate, Primary Wave partner with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on ‘Power of Love’ ballet & musical tribute to Vandross

Primary Wave Music and the Luther Vandross Estate have partnered with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on a commissioned ballet set to the music of the late singer.

The production, titled Power of Love, will premiere on December 2, before opening to the public on Friday (December 4) at New York City Center.

The hour-long work will run through January 3, 2027, and will be followed by a North American tour later that year.

Power of Love has been choreographed by Jamar Roberts and developed in partnership with Marcus Miller, Ron Gillyard, and film director Reginald Hudlin.

The performance features a number of Vandross‘s recordings, including Never Too Much, Here and Now, Dance With My Father, A House Is Not a Home, and the show’s namesake, Power of Love.

The songs have been newly arranged by Miller and Gillyard, two of Vandross‘s longtime collaborators.

“The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled to see Alvin Ailey, the country’s pre-eminent modern dance company, create a production built around the music of Luther Vandross,” said David Gottlieb, manager of the Luther Vandross Estate.

“The serendipity is special: both Luther and Alvin Ailey were born in 1950’s New York and grew to be forces in entertainment, respectively transforming R&B music and modern dance for all to experience. This creative partnership is bound to be memorable and unforgettable.”

“The Luther Vandross Estate is thrilled to see Alvin Ailey, the country’s pre-eminent modern dance company, create a production built around the music of Luther Vandross.” David Gottlieb, Luther Vandross Estate

Choreographer Roberts was Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s resident choreographer from 2019 to 2022.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was founded in 1958 by dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey.

“Ron and I dove in, and with the help of our dear friend, film director Reginald Hudlin, we took on the task of making this project come to life in a way Luther would be proud of,” said Marcus Miller.

“We chose which songs to include which reflected the breadth of Luther’s career and could also translate well to dance,” Miller added. “We did slightly new arrangements of a few songs and added some small touches to tickle the ear with some musical surprises.”

“When Marcus and I talked about doing a tribute to Luther, I didn’t want to hear singers trying to sing like him,” said Hudlin. “I wanted to hear his voice, and have dancers express the song.”

“Luther’s dedication to his craft at the highest level is mirrored in the discipline and technique of the Alvin Ailey dancers. It’s a match made in heaven.”

“While working with Luther, we had many conversations about his love of performing on different stages and for different audiences,” said Ron Gillyard. “I have no doubt he would be incredibly excited by this collaboration with Alvin Ailey.”

“The passion, joy, and beauty of his music, combined with the grace, strength, and emotional power of Ailey‘s dancers, create a perfect partnership.”

Primary Wave acquired a stake in Vandross‘s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights as part of a reported $40 million deal with his estate in 2021.

Primary Wave has since expanded its work around the catalog beyond recordings.

In October 2025, the company struck a partnership with venue operator VENU to develop residencies, theatrical performances, and original productions.

“Luther Vandross’ music is the soundtrack for generations of love stories. His legacy – undeniable,” said Christopher Green, Content Development Manager at Primary Wave Music.

“His name – woven into the global tapestry. It is a distinct honor to align his work with other cultural titans such as the incomparable Alvin Ailey, whose contributions also redefined creativity and performance.”

“We are excited to create Power of Love as a celebration of love and Luther Vandross.”

“Luther Vandross’ music is the soundtrack for generations of love stories. His legacy – undeniable.” Christopher Green, Primary Wave Music.

The tribute follows Vandross‘s selection for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

He will be inducted on Saturday (November 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as a first-time nominee.

Vandross, who died in 2005, won eight Grammy Awards and reached No.1 in the US in 2003 with Dance With My Father.

An opening-night gala celebrating the premiere and Ailey‘s wider season will be held on Wednesday (December 2) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Tickets for all dates go on sale on Tuesday (September 8).Music Business Worldwide