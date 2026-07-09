Luis Pinilla promoted to SVP, Global Head of Strategy at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Luis Pinilla to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Strategy, the company announced today (July 8).

Pinilla will report to Chairman and CEO Jon Platt and remain based in the company’s New York office.

In the role, Pinilla will lead the development and execution of SMP‘s global strategic agenda, working with the publisher’s global teams to identify opportunities across markets and expand value for songwriters.

He will also work to keep the company aligned with emerging technologies and evolving trends across the industry, according to SMP.

“Luis brings deep insight and a forward-looking perspective to everything he does, and I am confident he will excel in this role,” said Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing.

“I am pleased to be continuing our work together as we invest in the growth of SMP‘s songwriters and composers around the world.”

“Luis brings deep insight and a forward-looking perspective to everything he does, and I am confident he will excel in this role.” Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing

Pinilla added: “I’m honored to take on this role and grateful to Jon for his continued trust and leadership, Sony Music Publishing is well positioned at a moment of significant transformation in our industry.

“I am excited to work with our global team to build on our momentum and further strengthen our commitment to delivering enduring value for our songwriters.”

Pinilla brings more than fourteen years of experience at SMP and EMI Music Publishing, where he has worked on initiatives that have helped shape the company’s direction.

“I am excited to work with our global team to build on our momentum and further strengthen our commitment to delivering enduring value for our songwriters.” Luis Pinilla, Sony Music

He has held leadership positions across Finance, most recently serving as SMP‘s SVP, Corporate Strategy & Financial Planning.

He joined EMI Music Publishing in 2012, and before that worked in investment banking at Piper Jaffray.

Pinilla was previously promoted at what was then called Sony/ATV Music Publishing‘s New York headquarters alongside Greg Prata.

Prata was promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Sony Music Publishing in February.

He succeeded Tom Kelly, who is retiring after a 35-year career.

The promotion is the latest in a run of leadership moves at SMP, which promoted Shane Knotts to SVP, Global Royalties earlier this year.

In February, the company also appointed Roslyn Pineda as President, Asia, and opened a flagship office in the Philippines.

The publisher promoted Michael Riggs to SVP, Licensing & Income Tracking, in March, followed by ZaZa Kazadi elevation to Senior Director, A&R, UK & Europe, in May.

Also in May, Sony Music Publishing confirmed an agreement to acquire Blackstone’s Recognition Music Group catalog, encompassing more than 45,000 songs.

Pinilla‘s reference to “significant transformation” follows a period of activity around artificial intelligence at the major publishers.

In January, Sony Music Publishing Nashville partnered with Domain Capital Group to acquire the catalog of Miranda Lambert.

Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music each signed AI licensing deals with lyrics and data company Musixmatch in October 2025.

The deals gave Musixmatch access to catalogs of over 15 million musical works to build what it called “non-generative AI services.”Music Business Worldwide