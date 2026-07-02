Logan Light joins Warner Music Group as Chief of Staff to CEO Robert Kyncl

Logan Light has joined Warner Music Group as Chief of Staff to CEO Robert Kyncl, MBW has spotted.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Logan Light joined WMG in March in a full-time, on-site role based in New York.

Prior to joining Warner, Logan Light, son of CAA super agent Rob Light, spent nine months as Director of Strategy at Take-Two Interactive, the New York-based video game publisher behind franchises including Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

He joined Take-Two in July 2025 after nearly five years at management consulting firm Bain & Company, where he rose from Consultant to Senior Manager.

Before his corporate career, Light was one half of the electronic music duo Mako, which he formed with Juilliard-trained producer Alex Seaver in 2011.

He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Other support staff to Kyncl in recent years have included Val Blavatnik, son of Len Blavatnik, the founder of Access Industries and WMG’s controlling shareholder.

As of January 2026, within the company’s most recent proxy statement, Val Blavatnik is listed as having served as Special Advisor to the CEO at Warner Music Group since 2024.

He was also listed as Special Advisor to the CEO within WMG’s 2025 annual report.

The January Proxy Statement notes that Val Blavatnik previously served as Senior Director of Business Development at Warner Chappell Music from 2023 to 2024, and was elected to WMG’s board of directors in April 2023, replacing his uncle, Alex Blavatnik.

Other CEO-adjacent support staff in recent years include Peter Lee, who previously worked at YouTube and Google, and was identified by MBW in January 2024 as another Chief of Staff to the CEO at Warner.

Since taking charge as WMG’s CEO in January 2023, Kyncl, a former Chief Business Officer at YouTube, has steadily reshaped the company’s leadership, drawing in executives from the technology, gaming, consulting and media worlds.

The appointments reflect a broader push by Kyncl to build a corporate operations infrastructure around the CEO’s office, complementing the music executives who lead WMG’s label and publishing divisions.

In August 2024, Kyncl recruited former Goldman Sachs banker Michael Ryan-Southern, now WMG’s EVP and Chief Strategy & Development Officer, to lead its M&A activity.

Other recent hires have included Armin Zerza, the former Activision Blizzard CFO, who was appointed WMG’s CFO in May 2025.

WMG is controlled by Access Industries, the conglomerate founded by Len Blavatnik, which took the company public on the Nasdaq in June 2020.

In November 2025, Kyncl signed a new deal as WMG’s CEO, including a stock options package worth $10 million tied to the company’s share price performance.Music Business Worldwide