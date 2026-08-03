Live Nation strikes JV with São Paulo developer to build ‘South America’s largest indoor arena’

Live Nation Entertainment is to build an arena in São Paulo, its first venue in the Brazilian city.

The 21,000-capacity São Paulo Arena will be developed through a Live Nation-led joint venture with Cidade Center Norte, the planned São Paulo district where it will be located.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with the venue scheduled to open in 2028, the companies said in an announcement on Thursday (July 30).

Live Nation says São Paulo Arena will be Brazil‘s first purpose-built arena designed to the standards of the world’s premier live entertainment venues, and the largest indoor arena for live entertainment in South America.

It will host concerts and sporting events, and is expected to stage more than 200 events a year and welcome more than 2 million attendees annually.

According to Oxford Economics, the arena is projected to generate approximately USD $159.9 million in direct attendee spending and more than $311.2 million in total annual economic impact across Brazil by its fifth year of operation, and to support around 1,800 jobs a year.

“São Paulo deserves an arena that reflects the energy, passion and cultural influence of one of the world’s great cities.” Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment

Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said: “São Paulo deserves an arena that reflects the energy, passion and cultural influence of one of the world’s great cities.”

“São Paulo Arena will be the new home for Brazilian and international artists and the fans who make this city one of the most exciting live entertainment markets. We hope this arena will be a source of pride for the city and a destination for unforgettable live experiences.”

The venue is being designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation‘s in-house design and development group, whose experience includes Austin‘s Moody Center and New York‘s Barclays Center.

It will feature three seating levels, a dedicated VIP suite level and a 2,000-space parking garage, with connections to major roadways and public transportation.

Flavio Fernandes, CEO of Cidade Center Norte, said: “São Paulo Arena is a dream project coming to life, and we are proud to partner with Live Nation to bring Brazil’s first world-class arena to our neighborhood.”

“São Paulo Arena is a dream project coming to life, and we are proud to partner with Live Nation to bring Brazil’s first world-class arena to our neighborhood.” Flavio Fernandes, Cidade Center Norte

“It reinforces Cidade Center Norte‘s long-term commitment to São Paulo’s North Zone, adding a world-class live entertainment venue to a district that integrates malls, a center of exhibitions and events, hospitality, residential living, commercial, education and healthcare hubs.”

The São Paulo project extends a venue-buying run by Live Nation across several continents.

The company completed three arena acquisitions in the first half of 2026 – in Bangkok, Milan and Buenos Aires – and has earmarked between $800 million and $850 million of its 2026 capital budget for venue expansion, as previously reported by MBW.

On the company’s Q1 earnings call in May, Rapino said Live Nation is designing its new arenas with up to 30% of capacity set aside for suites, boxes and premium hospitality – a model reflected in São Paulo Arena‘s dedicated VIP suite level.

Latin America has been central to the push.

In June, Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Argentina’s Movistar Arena Buenos Aires, its second Movistar Arena in South America after a December 2025 deal for the 15,000-capacity venue in Santiago, Chile.

It has also acquired promoters across the region, including Bizarro in Peru, Páramo Presenta in Colombia, SD Concerts in the Dominican Republic and, in Argentina, Dale Play Live.

“Latin America is on fire, from small to big to festivals,” Rapino told investors earlier this year.

Live Nation has been building in Brazil for close to a decade, expanding into the country in 2017 and acquiring a stake in Rock in Rio the following year.

Live Nation says it is one of Brazil‘s leading live entertainment companies, promoting tours for artists including Madonna, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Shakira and The Weeknd, alongside Brazilian acts such as Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia and Djavan.

Its majority-owned Brazilian subsidiary Rock World is the creator and producer of Rock in Rio and The Town, and produces Lollapalooza Brazil.

The São Paulo announcement landed the same day Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of $7.7 billion, up 9% YoY, with 49 million fans attending its concerts in the quarter, up 10%.

“In a world of endless screens and AI-generated everything, the one thing that can’t be copied is being there,” Rapino said of the results.

The investment also comes as Live Nation contests antitrust litigation in the United States.

In April, a federal jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster had illegally monopolized the US ticketing and amphitheater markets.

A March settlement with the US Department of Justice allowed the company to keep Ticketmaster, though a coalition of 33 states and the District of Columbia is pushing for structural relief, including a potential breakup of the company.

President and CFO Joe Berchtold has said Live Nation is targeting 48 new venues within five years and a $600 million adjusted operating income run rate from its venue business by 2032.Music Business Worldwide