Live Nation moves to push ex-exec’s $35m lawsuit out of court and into private arbitration

Live Nation has asked a court to move a former executive’s USD $35 million lawsuit out of the public court system and into private arbitration.

The live entertainment company also rejected the core of the case, telling the court that former Executive Vice President of Development and Business Practice Nicholas Rumanes “did not uncover fraud.”

The arguments came in a June 10 filing, Live Nation‘s first response on the docket since Rumanes sued the company in April, when he alleged he was fired for blowing the whistle on financial misconduct at the company.

The filing is a motion to compel arbitration, asking the court to enforce an agreement Live Nation says Rumanes accepted when he joined the company in 2022.

According to court papers first reported by Billboard, Live Nation argued that Rumanes set that agreement aside and took his claims to open court instead — a forum, the filing said, “that draws attention.”

“He cannot escape that promise by recasting his claims for a public docket,” wrote Live Nation‘s lawyers from the firm Paul Hastings.

“The complaint accuses Live Nation of betrayal, but the only promise broken here is plaintiff’s own.”

“The complaint accuses Live Nation of betrayal, but the only promise broken here is plaintiff’s own.” Live Nation’s lawyers (via Billboard)

Live Nation said it never fired Rumanes at all, and that his three-year contract simply reached the end of its term and was not renewed.

The company also challenged the size of the claim, with the filing describing the $35 million sum as “an attention-getting figure rather than a measure of any actual damages.”

On the fraud allegations, Live Nation‘s lawyers wrote: “A ‘seasoned executive’ should know that these documents, by their nature, are forward-looking estimates, not a statement of present fact.”

In a statement provided to Billboard, a Live Nation spokesperson said: “We filed this motion to have this dispute resolved through the arbitration process Mr. Rumanes agreed to when he joined the company.”

“His claims are false,” the spokesperson said of Rumanes. “He did not uncover fraud.”

“His allegations are based on a misreading of routine financial projections that companies use to plan their business, not evidence of fraud or wrongdoing,” the Live Nation spokesperson added.

“His allegations are based on a misreading of routine financial projections that companies use to plan their business, not evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.” Live Nation spokesperson (via Billboard)

Live Nation rejected the claims when the suit was first filed in April.

“He did not raise these allegations during his employment, only doing so months after his departure, and an independent investigation found no evidence to support them,” spokesperson Emily Wofford said, adding that his contract “was not renewed after failing to meet expectations.”

Rumanes was Live Nation’s executive vice president of development and business practice between 2022 and 2025.

He sued the company in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Rumanes alleged he was fired in May 2025 in retaliation for flagging what his complaint called “serious corporate misconduct” within the venue-development division.

His complaint claimed that Live Nation inflated projected revenues, understated capital costs, concealed project delays and manipulated figures in presentations to investors, shareholders and municipalities.

Rumanes also alleged the company drew hidden revenue from “junk fees” on tickets that were disguised as venue charges.

“It became clear to Rumanes that Live Nation’s basic business model was to misstate and exaggerate financial figures in efforts to solicit and secure business,” the complaint stated.

The complaint described a “culture of deception” at Live Nation.

It accused Rumanes‘ former boss, Global President of Venues Jordan Zachary, of running the division through what it called a “totalitarian command structure.”

Rumanes also alleged he was “fraudulently induced” to leave a more senior role in 2022, only to be handed less authority than he had been promised.

He is seeking $35 million, which he has said reflects the long-term stock options he would have earned had he stayed in his previous job.

Rumanes filed his suit about a week after a federal jury in Manhattan found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster had monopolized the live events and ticketing business.

The April 15 verdict handed a victory to a coalition of states that pressed the case to trial, and it could lead to Live Nation being ordered to sell Ticketmaster.

That coalition continued the case after the US Department of Justice reached a settlement with Live Nation in March.

Under that deal, Live Nation kept ownership of Ticketmaster but agreed to set aside $280 million for state damages claims, cap service fees at 15% and divest 13 amphitheater booking agreements.

Live Nation’s arbitration motion goes before the Los Angeles court in November.

Rumanes‘ attorneys did not return Billboard‘s request for comment on the company’s arguments.

Live Nation booked a $450 million legal accrual in its most recent quarter, tied to the DOJ settlement and the ongoing state antitrust litigation.Music Business Worldwide