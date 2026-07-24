Live Nation launches Roblox game that lets players build their own festivals, with CORTIS as the first featured artist

Live Nation has launched a game on Roblox that lets players build and run their own music festivals.

Called Music Festival Tycoon, the experience was built with Livewire, a gaming marketing and gametech company, and is available now on the platform.

The game has already drawn more than 3.5 million visits and generated more than 23 million in-game performances, according to Live Nation.

It launches with K-pop group CORTIS as its first featured artist and Lollapalooza as its first real-world festival.

Players can book artists, build stages and create festivals of their own, drawing on the more than 200 festivals that Live Nation produces worldwide.

CORTIS fans can watch virtual performances, unlock avatars inspired by each member and build festivals featuring a CORTIS stage.

The tie-in lands alongside the group’s US festival debut at Lollapalooza, which returns to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 30 to August 2.

Lollapalooza becomes the first real-world festival in the game, with players able to build events using its main stage, its lollipop mascot, a Chicago-style hot dog vendor and an official merchandise stand.

The game also gives brands a route to extend real-world festival sponsorships into Roblox through sponsored stages, custom activations, creator collaborations and virtual merchandise.

“Festivals have always been shaped by the fans who attend them,” said Anubhav Mehrotra, Head of Product, Data and Fan Engagement at Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

“Music Festival Tycoon brings that same creativity to Roblox, where fans can build, personalize and share festival experiences of their own.”

“Roblox users aren’t just virtual fans – our data with GWI shows they significantly overindex for live event attendance.” Jessica Meehan, Roblox

Jessica Meehan, Head of Music Partnerships at Roblox, added: “Roblox users aren’t just virtual fans – our data with GWI shows they significantly overindex for live event attendance.”

“We hope Music Festival Tycoon can serve as a year-round destination where fans can connect, celebrate, and fuel their love for the live music experience both during and outside of festival season.”

Livewire Co-Founder and Co-CEO Indy Khabra, said: “Gaming is no longer a side channel for music. It is where culture is built.”

“Live Nation brings the festival expertise and Roblox brings the audience. We designed the connection through an experience built for how this generation actually engages with artists and one another.” Indy Khabra, Livewire

“Live Nation brings the festival expertise and Roblox brings the audience. We designed the connection through an experience built for how this generation actually engages with artists and one another.”

CORTIS is a five-member group signed to Big Hit Music, the HYBE label that is also home to BTS.

Its debut album, Color Outside the Lines, surpassed 2 million copies in cumulative sales, which HYBE says was the highest-selling debut album by a K-pop group.

The group had also passed 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify by late May, a figure its label Big Hit Music said placed it third among K-pop boy groups.

Livewire was launched in 2021 and describes itself as a gaming marketing and gametech company that connects brands with gaming audiences.

Co-founded by Indy Khabra and Brad Manuel, the company says its clients include the NFL, Nike, Verizon, Uber and Amazon, alongside Live Nation.

Live Nation joins other music companies that have built on Roblox.

Universal Music Group and Republic Records run an in-game music player called Boombox, while Warner Music Group has worked with music-in-gaming firm STYNGR, as previously reported by MBW.

Sony Music has built immersive experiences for Roblox and Fortnite through its Sony Immersive Music Studios division.

Roblox reported 132 million average daily active users in Q1 2026, with creators earning USD $1.5 billion on the platform in 2025.

The platform has separately struck a deal with distributor DistroKid and added in-game song-discovery tools.

Lollapalooza is produced by C3 Presents, the festival company in which Live Nation holds a controlling stake.Music Business Worldwide