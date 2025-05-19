Live Nation and AEG face probe over pandemic refund policies (report)

Live Nation is denying wrongdoing in the wake of news reports that the concert and ticketing company, along with rival AEG Presents, is under investigation by the US Department of Justice over alleged coordination of their responses to concert cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday (May 15), citing people with knowledge of the matter, that the antitrust probe focuses on whether AEG and Live Nation illegally colluded regarding refund policies and artist negotiations in 2020 during the pandemic.

Prosecutors have considered bringing charges against Live Nation and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rapino, sources reportedly said. The investigation began during the Biden administration but has escalated since US President Donald Trump took office, with DOJ antitrust officials continuing to gather evidence through interviews and document requests, according to Bloomberg.

Dan Wall, Live Nation’s executive vice president of corporate and regulatory, said: “It is not illegal for artist agents, promoters and ticketing companies to work together to solve the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic.

“While Live Nation contributed to this industry effort in good faith, we set our own unique policies and refund terms to support fans and artists. We did not collude with AEG or anyone else. We are proud of our leadership during those trying times, and if any charges result from this investigation, we will defend them vigorously,” Wall was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment, while spokespeople for Rapino and AEG did not respond to Bloomberg‘s requests for comment.

The increasing scrutiny represents another challenge for Live Nation, which has faced regulatory attention in previous administrations.

“While Live Nation contributed to this industry effort in good faith, we set our own unique policies and refund terms to support fans and artists. We did not collude with AEG or anyone else.” Dan Wall, Live Nation Entertainment

Bloomberg said the criminal inquiry emerged from a civil antitrust investigation during the Biden administration that resulted in a 2024 lawsuit seeking to unwind Live Nation’s 2010 acquisition of Ticketmaster. In its lawsuit, the DOJ accused Live Nation of several violations of antitrust laws including claims of “anticompetitive conduct.”

The lawsuit, which is joined by a number of state attorneys general, alleges a broader scheme to monopolize the live music industry.

In March, Live Nation agreed to pay $20 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the company misled investors about its competitive practices and regulatory risks. Shareholders sued the company in August 2023, claiming Live Nation breached securities laws by failing to disclose critical information about potential antitrust investigations and regulatory challenges.

Also in March, a federal judge denied Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s motion to dismiss two major parts of the antitrust lawsuit brought by the Justice Department. At the time, the White House issued an executive order directing the Federal Trade Commission and the DOJ to monitor competition in the live entertainment industry, saying it “has become blighted by unscrupulous middlemen.”

Music Business Worldwide